Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 5 to Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Revenue: NNPC, CBN Consolidate on Seamless Operation

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Compa- ny Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, have reviewed the decision of the NNPC Limited to domicile a significant portion of its revenue and other banking services with the CBN.

Following their meeting in Abuja on Thursday, both agencies of government

No Increase In Fuel Prices, NNPC Ltd Assures Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has assured Nigerians that there is no imminent increase in fuel pump prices. It urged Nigerians to disregard rumours of imminent fuel price increases and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of fuel prices.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer. NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye

$2.4bn Forex Claims Not Valid, Fraudulent – Cardoso

Mr Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said about $2.4 billion out of the reported $7 billion outstanding foreign exchange liabilities of the Federal Government are not valid for settlement.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arise News, Cardoso disclosed that the bank had settled verified FX requests, which amounted

NNPC, CBN To Strengthen Relationship To Guarantee Seamless Commercial Operation

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, have reviewed the decision of the NNPC Ltd. to domicile a significant portion of its revenues and other banking services with the CBN.

This was contained in a joint statement titled: 'NNPC, CBN to Strengthen Relationship to Guarantee Seamless Commercial

FAO: World Food Price Index Falls Near 3-Year Lows In January

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 118.0 points in January, down from 119.1 the previous month, the agency said on Friday.

The January reading was the lowest since February 2021. "Global wheat export prices declined in January driven by strong

AfDB Invests Fresh $15m In TDB To Cut Africa’s Carbon Emissions

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has announced a follow-up equity investment of $15 million in the Trade and Development Bank Group’s (TDB Group) pioneering Class C Green+ shares to support clean technology and low carbon projects in its member states.

According to a press release, the new capital is to be sourced from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF)

FG Sets Up Inter-Ministerial Committee To Address Low Gas Supply To Power Plants

The Federal Government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to address the challenges of low gas supply to power plants.

This is in a bid to address the challenges of low gas supply to Gas (Thermal) Power Generating Stations in the country, according to a statement issued on Thursday

Minister Tasks Customs On Trade Facilitation

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, has tasked the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to double its efforts on trade facilitation.

Uzoka-Anite gave the charge at the launch of the Time Release Study (TRS) in Lagos

Kenya Airways Begins Daily Flight To Nigeria

The Kenyan High Commission on Wednesday announced its plan to commence daily flights to Nigeria as part of an initiative to open up Kenya to the globe.

The Acting Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Samuel Mogere who made this known at the Magical Kenya road show

Digital News: New Telegraph Online Makes ‘Rising Stars’ List

RANKED, a digital news ranking report by SquirrelPR, tracked 80 of Nigeria’s most influential digital news platforms from January to December 2023 and found that they attracted 1.6 billion visits within the period, with New Telegraph Online making the ‘rising stars’ list.

R A N K E D w a s launched in Q1'23 to provide media relations practitioners in Nigeria with deeper insights into the performance of Nigeria's digital

NNPCL Targets Additional 14,000BPD As Akpo West Field Begins Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), has said the successful commencement of oil production from the Akpo West Field will add 14,000 barrels per day of condensate to the nation’s production, to be followed by the production of about 4 million cubic meters of gas per day by 2028.

A statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, on Wednesday in Abuja

Navy Arrests 9 Stowaways From Spain-Bound Vessel

Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, has arrested nine stowaways from MT Lysias Valletta bound for Spain. Acting on intelligence suggesting unauthorised passengers aboard the vessel, the stowaways were intercepted by the Quick Response Team of the NNS Beecroft.

The Base Information Officer, NNS Beecroft

TCN Energises World Bank-Funded 100MVA Transformers

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that with funding from the World Bank, it has successfully upgraded and energised two 100MVA 132/33kV power transformers at its 132kV Benin Transmission Substation and Ihovbor Work Centre in Edo State.

It added that the upgrade had enhanced the bulk power supply to the Benin Electricity

Gas Export: ‘Nigeria-Morocco Project Good For Int’l Collaboration’

As the gas pipeline project running from Nigeria through Morocco continues to stimulate positive debates, stakeholders in the energy sector, energy capital power, have described it as an important project for international collaboration.

In a report on gas transportation from Africa, it observed that the project, scheduled to begin construction in 2024

Airbus, Zenith’s Ibom Air’s A220 financing pivotal moment for Africa’s aviation

Nigeria’s promising carrier, Ibom Air, has received a major boost for aircraft financing as Zenith Bank and aircraft giant, Airbus, have successfully closed financing for Ibom Air’s first A220, signaling a pivotal moment for African aviation.

With Zenith Bank's commitment to supporting regional carriers and Airbus's endorsement