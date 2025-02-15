Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 10 to Saturday, February 15, 2025.

MTN Bows To Pressure, Reverses 200% Data Bundle Hike

One of Nigeria’s telecommunications giants, MTN, has tendered an apology to its customers and reversed its 200 per cent tariff increment for the digital bundle plan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, MTN commenced the

Dangote Refinery Slashes Diesel Price To N1,020 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reduced the cost of its diesel product to N1,020 per litre, down from N1,075 per litre at the gantry price. It stated that the development was to better serve its customers and Nigerians in general.

In a statement yesterday, it said that since it began diesel production in January

CBN Eliminates Free ATM Withdrawals For Other Banks’ Customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced it eliminated the three free monthly withdrawals previously allowed for customers using other banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

According to a circular dated February 10, 2025, and signed by

Court Orders Forfeiture Of 6.3bn Keystone Bank Shares To FG

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, on Tuesday, ordered the forfeiture of 6.3 billion units of ordinary shares in Keystone Bank Limited to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).

Justice Oshodi arrived at the verdict following a plea bargain agreement

MTN Commences Implementation Of 50% Tariff Hike

Nigeria’s largest telecom operator, MTN, has commenced the implementation of the 50% increase in data tariffs, following the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approval in January 2025.

The price adjustment, which is being rolled out gradually, has significantly

Keystone Bank: CBN Assures Customers Of Stability

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured the safety and soundness of Keystone Bank Plc amid a recent forfeiture of the lender’s shares to the Federal Government.

The apex bank affirmed the safety of depositors' funds in Keystone Bank

SMS Price Increases To N6 As Telcos Commence 50% Tariff Hike Implementation

The Mobile Network Operators in Nigeria have commenced implementation of the 50 per cent tariff increase recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

New Telegraph has confirmed that all the MNOs have already increased

There’s Steady Decline In Food Prices Nationwide–FG

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Abubakar Kyari, has affirmed that Nigeria’s food markets are experiencing a remarkable development as staple food items are becoming more affordable for citizens.

Kyari made this development known through his X handle, where he noted

Keystone Bank Clarifies Court Ruling On Ex-Shareholders’ Status

Keystone Bank Limited has clarified the media report of a judgement by the Lagos State Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, regarding the status of the former shareholders of the bank: Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Alhaji Umaru H. Modibbo.

A statement by the management of the lender on Tuesday said the

TCN: Restoration Ongoing In Abuja Vandalised Underground Transmission Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says restoration work is ongoing on the vandalised underground transmission line near the Millennium Park, Abuja. Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager, Public Affairs, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that the company was focusing on replacing the damaged cable and

NNPC: We Currently Operate Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it currently operates the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant as part of its contributions to the country’s power sector, besides its dominant role in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, disclosed

Nigeria Customs Bows To OPSN, Suspends 4% FoB Charge

Following the uproar by members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) over the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) four per cent Free-onBoard (FoB) levy, the NCS has suspended the implementation to give room for more consultations with key stakeholders.

The NCS had earlier threatened that it would go ahead with the

Senate Pushes For ₦10bn Investor Education Fund To Bolster Capital Market Growth

In a bid to deepen investor participation and drive economic expansion, the Nigerian Senate has proposed a ₦10 billion special fund for capital market literacy as part of the 2025 budget.

The initiative seeks to enhance financial awareness among Nigerians

Dangote Refinery To Start 100% Operation In 30 Days – Edwin

The Vice President, of Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, has said that the 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery is currently operating at 85% capacity.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, he said the refinery owned by

Port Charges: MAN Urges NPA To Shelve 15% Tariff Hike

Following the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s announcement of a 15 per cent increase in port charges, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has advised the agency to shelve the increase, as it will bring dire consequences on the economy.

Similarly, MAN also suggested that the NPA needed to collaborate with

