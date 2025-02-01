Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 27 to Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Saudi Arabia Opens Mecca, Medina For Foreign Investments

The Government of Saudi Arabia has announced a groundbreaking decision to permit foreign investment in Saudi-listed companies that own real estate in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

This policy change, revealed by the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority…Read more

CBN Waives Nonrefundable License Renewal Fee For BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, announced that it has approved the waiver of 2025 license renewal fee for existing Bureau De Change (BDCs).

In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank said that the decision was in…Read more

50% Tariff Hike Excessive, Telecom Subscribers Cry Out

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) says the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has refused to honour its appeal to reduce its 50 per cent tariff hike approval to 10 per cent.

National President Deolu Ogunbanjo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that…Read more

NNPC Ltd, Partners Launch 97MMSCF/D Capacity Mini-LNG Plants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd) and its partners, yesterday launched five mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State. The groundbreaking ceremony signalled the commencement of construction works on the five miniLNG plants namely:

NNPC Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG and…Read more

FG Earns $5.456bn From Non-Oil Exports In 2024 – NEPC Director

Despite the economic headwinds which characterised the economy in 2024, Nigeria earned $5.456 billion from the non-oil sector, Executive Director/ CEO of Nigeria Export Promotion Commission ( NEPC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni disclosed on Friday.

They attributed the feat, to the collective collaboration with other…Read more

NNPC Ltd Uncovers 58 Illegal Refineries In One Week

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has uncovered 58 illegal refineries and 19 illegal pipeline connections in Niger Delta region from January 18 to 24, 2025.

It also stated that it recorded a total of 159 incidents of oil theft and…Read more

Business Enterprise, A Step Forward To Eradicating Poverty – Shettima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has described Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as the bedrock of every nation’s economy and steps forward to eradicating poverty, as it constitute 45 per cent of jobs in the country.

Shettima who disclosed this while speaking at the 6th Expanded National…Read more

Tanzania Summit: FG Unveils National Energy Compact To Close Energy Gap

The Federal Government has unveiled an ambitious energy access programme that will see to the transformation of the nation’s energy sector.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to…Read more

Ododo Hails Establishment Of LNG Plants In Ajaokuta

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has hailed the establishment of five Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta as a game-changer for Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The project, a collaboration between the Nigerian National Petroleum…Read more

‘Trump’s Call For Low Oil Prices’ll Impact Nigeria’

An oil and gas analyst, Helen Ugbudaga, has said that the call by the United States President, Donald Trump, for a reduction in global oil prices will have great implications for Nigeria’s economy.

President Donald Trump said he would ask Saudi Arabia and other…Read more

Funds, Investors Stall Construction Of $5.7bn Deep Seaports

Three greenfield deep seaport projects approved by the Federal Government at the cost of $5.7 billion are yet to be constructed due to lack of finance.

The ports, located in Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Lagos states, were approved at…Read more

FG Goes Tough On Revised Bottom-Up Cash Planning Policy Implementation

Sanction awaits Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government that fail to comply with the revised Bottom-Up Cash Planning Policy of the Federal Government.

Such an erring agency could be restricted from accessing funds for…Read more

Customs Seizes 199,495 Litres Of PMS In Adamawa (Photos)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Operation Whirlwind has intercepted 199,495 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Adamawa State.

New Telegraph recalls that Operation Whirlwind was set up by…Read more

Customs To Commence Implementation Of New Export Guidelines

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will commence implementation of new guidelines regulating the dwell time for import and export consignments at port terminals, reflecting its commitment to trade facilitation in line with the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business initiatives.

The Nigeria Customs PRO, Mr Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in…Read more

FG Presents Licences To Gas Distributors

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has presented Gas Distribution Licenses to some companies.

The Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Engr Farouk Ahmed, speaking at…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: