Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 20 to Saturday, January 25, 2025.

NNPC Ltd Uncovers 55 Illegal Refineries In One Week

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has uncovered 55 illegal refineries and 29 illegal pipeline connections in one week, between January 11 to 17, 2025, across the Niger Delta region.

It added that it recorded a total of 179 incidents of oil theft in the…Read more

Melania Trump Launches Cryptocurrency On Eve Of US Inauguration

A few hours to the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th United States President, Melania Trump, wife of the President-elect launched her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming barely 48 hours after her…Read more

FG Approves Two Dry Ports For Ogun, Oyo

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Government approved two Inland Dry Ports (IDP) for Ogun and Oyo States.

The establishment of the dry ports will be located in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and…Read more

Why We Increased Fuel Price – Dangote Refinery

The Dangote Petrochemical Refinery has attributed its recent increase in the ex-depot price of fuel to the rising price of crude oil in the international market.

Dangote Refinery made this known in a statement titled: “Official Statement…Read more

Study: Mobile App Usage To Drop By 25% On AI Assistants

By 2027 mobile app usage will decrease by 25 per cent due to AI assistants, according to Gartner, Inc. Smartphone users will turn to AI assistants, such as Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Meta AI, and others to replace apps for many functions.

In addition to the impact of AI assistant assistants, apps will be…Read more

Power: FG Spends N9bn On Equipment Vandalised By Terrorists

In order to ensure a stable power supply across the northern region, the Federal Government has so far spent N9 billion to restore equipment vandalised by terrorists last year.

The transmission towers and lines affected were that of…Read more

Eko DisCo Sells 60% Stake To Transgrid Enerco

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has signed a share purchase agreement to sell its 60 per cent equity stake to Transgrid Enerco Limited.

General Manager, Corporate Communications and…Read more

How We Plan To Apply N8bn Budgetary Provision – Power Minister

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has clarified the N8 billion in the 2025 budget appropriation of the ministry, saying the amount is specifically meant for advocacy, education, enlightenment and provision of technology to protect power infrastructure.

He added that it is to enlighten Nigerians on the need to protect and take…Read more

Generation Ramp Up: Expect More Grid Collapses This Year–MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that the national grid may experience more collapses due to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s quest to add more megawatts to the electricity supply this year.

MAN emphasised that there was a need for an emergency energy crisis summit by…Read more

MOJEC Installed Over 240,000 Meters In 2024’

MOJEC International Limited, yesterday, said it had, through its subsidiary, MOJEC Meter Asset Management Company (M3AC), successfully installed over 240,000 meters across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) in 2024.

It stated that this reflected the company’s pivotal role as a critical partner in…Read more

Airtel Expresses Satisfaction With 50% Tariff Adjustment Approval

One of the leading telecom operators in Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, has expressed satisfaction over the 50 per cent tariff increase approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission for the telcos in the country, commending the regulator for granting their request.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Dinesh Balsingh, who…Read more

Truecaller Announces Biggest Update For iPhone

Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has announced the biggest-ever update for iPhone.

According to a press release, the new update now offers the entire might of…Read more

FG Releases N22bn For Accrued Rights Payment

The Federal Government has paid N22 billion as accrued pension rights of its employers in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The payment is for those who retired between October 2023 to…Read more

Nigeria’s $20bn Gas Project Gets Chinese Firm’s Backing

China National Chemical Engineering International Corporation Ltd (CNCEC) has expressed its support for Nigeria’s $20 billion Ogidigben gas project in Delta State.

According to a report yesterday, the President of CNCEC, Li Zhenyi, stated this during…Read more

Dangote Refinery Awards Scholarships To 473 Students

Joy and elation enveloped the Idotun Community Junior High School, a suburb of Lekki, on Thursday when Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, in partnership with Dangote Fertilisers Limited, awarded scholarships to 473 students from 10 secondary schools and seven tertiary institutions.

In addition, the company donated 804 tables and chairs to…Read more

