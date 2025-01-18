Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 13 to Saturday, January 18, 2025.

BREAKING: Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price To N955/Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced an upward review of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices, commonly referred to as petrol, in response to escalating global crude oil prices.

The refinery announced the new pricing structure in a statement released on…Read more

National Grid: Dangote, NNPCL, Other Firms Dump DisCos

No fewer than 250 manufacturers and academic institutions have abandoned their respective power distribution companies to generate their own electricity following the incessant collapse of the National Grid.

The organisations, many of whom are bulk electricity users, shunned the…Read more

Nigeria’s Oil Productions Hit 566m Barrels In 2024

Nigeria produced a total of 566,794,493 barrels of crude oil and condensate from January to December 2024, according to data sourced from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The country had its least production in April with a total of 43,423,051 barrels…Read more

Depot Price Hike: Marketers Jostle To Join Ardova, Heyden In Dangote Refinery Bulk-Purchase Incentives

Attracted by the bulk-purchase agreement incentives being offered by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, more oil marketers in the country are jostling to be listed as beneficiaries of the agreement.

The petroleum marketers reasoned that the bulk-purchase agreement offers…Read more

CBN Fines Nine Banks N150m Each For Not Dispensing Cash Via ATM

For failing to dispense cash through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), during the yuletide season, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sanctioned the affected Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

They were fined ₦150 million each, for non-compliance, an action the CBN said…Read more

Osinbajo: Nigeria Must Use Gas As Transition Fuel

A former Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has reiterated that Nigeria must use gas as a transition fuel. He spoke in Lagos yesterday during the 33rd S.L. Edu memorial lecture in Lagos on the theme:

“Greening Africa’s economies: Can climate positive growth deliver prosperity?” He said…Read more

NNPCL Issues Public Alert Over Fake Recruitment Claims For PH Refinery

Contrary to reports making rounds on social media, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has issued a public alert, urging Nigerians to disregard a false recruitment announcement for the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

The NNPC Ltd who made this clarification in a statement issued on Friday said…Read more

FG Offers Two New Savings Bonds For Investors – DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the Federal Government of Nigeria’s offer of two savings bonds to investors in its first offer for 2025.

According to the statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the…Read more

‘2025 Budget Loaded With Frivolous, Inappropriate Expenditure’

There are lines of expenditure items in the 2025 N49.740 trillion budget that are frivolous, inappropriate and mere wasteful, costing the government N954. 5 billion.

The Center for Social Justice (CSJ), expert in budget analysis in conjunction with…Read more

NNPCL Remitted N10trn To Federation Account In 2024

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kyari, on Wednesday, claimed that the oil firm remained the only company in Nigeria that publishes 100 per cent of its account on a yearly basis.

Kyari, who stated this during the presentation of revenue generation performance of…Read more

Telecoms: Subscribers Reject Planned Tariff Increase, Insist On Quality Of Service

Telecoms subscribers have insisted that there should be no increase in tariffs, claiming that it will further affect the personal economy of individuals.

On various social media platforms and consumer programmes monitored on…Read more

Customs Grants N1.6trn Waivers To Advance Economy

Despite granting N1.6 trillion in waivers and concessions to support various sectors of the economy in 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) exceeded the revenue target for the year by N1.02 trillion.

The Service was given a target of N5.079 trillion revenue for…Read more

Budget Defence: NASS Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To SON, NPA, Others

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance has decried the failure of some government revenue-generating agencies to honour invitations and appear for the 2025 budget defence.

The committee issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the agencies to appear or risk…Read more

Surcharge: Vehicle Import To Nigeria Drops By 71% In 2 Weeks

Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) has led to a massive drop in vehicle importation into Nigeria. Findings revealed that the levy resulted in a 71 per cent drop from 1,960 units in December 2024 to 586 units within the first two weeks in January 2025.

The new tax regime stipulates that only imported vehicles between…Read more

Bagudu: FG Confident In Realising N36.35trn Revenue Target

The Federal Government is confident of achieving its revenue target of N36.35 trillion in the 2025 fiscal year. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, expressed confidence yesterday in Abuja at the National Assembly Joint Committees on Finance hearing on the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

His confidence is hinged on anticipated gains of President Bola Tinubu’s…Read more

