Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 6 to Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Export Proceeds Repatriation: CBN Bars Banks From Requesting Extension For Exporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, said that, henceforth, it would no longer approve Authorised Dealers’ requests for extension of repatriation of export proceeds on behalf of their customers.

The apex bank announced a circular to authorised dealers and

Heritage Bank Liquidation: Why Some Depositors Yet To Be Reimbursed – NDIC

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has given reasons why some depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank have not been reimbursed.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day retreat for senior management

BUA Refinery Not 90% Complete –Management

The management of BUA Refinery and Petrochemicals yesterday said that its 200,000 barrels per day refinery is not at 90 per cent completion.

It, however, said that construction of the refinery was progressing

NGX Poised For Breakout Year As Analysts Predict 40% Surge

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) is set to record a staggering 40.4% growth in 2025, according to Cardinalstone Partners’ 2025 Economic Outlook report titled: “Pressure to Plateau.”

The bullish projection underscores the resilience and renewed

Financial Experts Project Sustained Economic Growth In 2025

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FirstBank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, has said that with the Federal Government’s proposed N49.7 trillion 2025 budget expected to provide sufficient economic stimulus, the country is likely to achieve its projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 3.68 per cent for 2025.

He stated this in his opening remarks at the Bank's "Nigeria economic

TEF Opens Applications For 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading champion of entrepreneurship, has opened applications for its 2025 entrepreneurship programmes.

A statement yesterday advised aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from

Zungeru Plant: FG Promises Compensation For Displaced Communities

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations to the payment of full compensation to communities displaced as a result of the construction of the 700 megawatts, hydroelectric power project in Zungeru, Niger State.

The government, however, emphasised the need for genuine identity of

Tariff Hike: Telcos Laud FG’s Decision To Invest In Infrastructure

On Thursday, the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) lauded the federal government’s decision to hike call and data tariffs and invest in the sector’s infrastructure.

The President, ATCON, Mr Tony Emoekpere, told the News Agency of Nigeria

2024: Customs Halts N186.16bn Counterfeit Drugs From Canada, India

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has prevented some banned drugs valued at N186.16 billion from entering the Nigerian market through Lagos, Onne, Tincan Island ports and borders in 2024.

It was revealed that some of the drugs and other contraband, shipped from

Tetracore Partners Dangote Cement On CNG Supply

In a significant step towards achieving the goals of President Tinubu’s CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG), Tetracore Energy has partnered with Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group of Companies, to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) for its logistics operations.

Tetracore made known that it would deliver up to 400,000 standard cubic meters

Delisting: Why High-Profile Companies Exit NGX

The recent wave of delistings from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) by notable companies such as Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has sparked conversations among investors, regulators, and market analysts.

While some attribute these exits to strategic business decisions aimed at

Thomson Reuters Acquires SafeSend For $600m

Thomson Reuters Corporation has acquired US-based tax and accounting automation software provider, SafeSend, in an all-cash deal worth $600 million.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Michigan, SafeSend offers an

Currency Traders Await PBOC’s Yuan Move

Currency traders are waiting to see if the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will set the so-called fixing at a level weaker than 7.2 per dollar, a closely watched line, around which the yuan is allowed trade in a two per cent range.

According to Bloomberg, the PBOC maintained support last Friday, but the

WTO Inaugurates Int’l Trade Master’s Programme In UNIZIK

Nigeria is set to inaugurate a Master’s programme in International Trade through the support the World Trade Organisation (WTO) awarded to Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole

How To Perfect Your Land Registration In Nigeria

A leading Lagos-based law firm, Tope Adebayo LP, has urged Nigerians to pay attention to the registration of title to land or property across the country. In view of many cases relating to land ownership in and out of the courts, the frontline law firm considers it imperative to focus on the ownership and transfer of land which drives the real estate sector in Nigeria.

"The real estate sector in Nigeria is one of the most thriving industries in

