Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, December 23 to Saturday, December 28, 2024.

NNPCL Slashes Petrol Price To N965 In FCT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Monday, announced the slashed in the retail price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as Petrol or fuel to N965 per liter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NNPCL effected the new…Read more

PMS: MRS Enforces N935 Price Slash Nationwide

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, a prominent player in the Nigerian downstream oil industry, has implemented a new petrol price of N935 per litre across all its retail service stations nationwide.

This follows an announcement by the President of Dangote Industries…Read more

PMS: NLC Hails Dangote Refinery’s Price Slash

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Dangote Refinery over the recent slash in pump price of fuel, describing it as a timely economic relief for Nigerians.

Speaking with journalists, the Chairman, NLC Lagos Council…Read more

Opponents Of Tax Reform Enemies Of Nigeria – Okupe

A former presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, says opponents of the proposed Tax Reform Bills are enemies of the country, saying the bills are pro-poor and prodevelopment.

Okupe, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that…Read more

MTN Customers May Be Affected As NCC Moves To Disconnect Exchange Telecom

Subscribers to the MTN network may experience service hitch as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) warned that the link – Exchange Telecommunications Limited (Exchange) – through which the network operator, maybe disconnected.

According to the agency, the development erupted as Exchange refused to…Read more

‘Nigeria Can Earn N1trn Monthly From Moringa Farming’

The Moringa Production, Marketers and Farmers Welfare and Empowerment Association says its partnership with the Federal Government can generate N1trillion by engaging 50 million unemployed citizens in moringa farming.

Dr Michael Ashimashiga, Chairman of the association, made this…Read more

NUPRC Commitment To Fairness, Inclusivity In Oil Licensing Process – Adanna

The Public analyst, Nelson Adanna has expressed concerns over a recent article by Blessing Agbomhere, a Labour Party member, published in an online news platform that has stirred reactions within the Niger Delta community.

According to Adanma, Agbomhere, whose party lost the recent…Read more

Oil Prices Rise Over Pre-Christmas Trading

Oil prices rose yesterday, and reversed the prior session’s losses on a brightening short-term market outlook tied to the prospect of slightly tightening supplies as trade thinned ahead of the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures rose by 88 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to…Read more

Broadband: Telecoms Firms Task Govt With Improving Infrastructure

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has called on the Federal Government (FG) to address the infrastructural deficit, economic constraints and systemic challenges of broadband internet expansion.

The association’s president, Mr Tony Emoekpere, made the call on…Read more

Stockbrokers Propose Strategies To Grow $1trn Economy

Nigerian Stockbrokers have proposed strategies by which the Federal Government can deepen the capital market to achieve its proposed one trillion dollar economy.

They made the proposal in a communique signed by…Read more

Price Of Nigerian Cocoa Surged By 733% To N15m In 1 Year

Price of cocoa beans in Nigeria has increased by 733 per cent between January and December 2024 from N1.8 million to N15 million, as the global price continues to surge over poor weather and diseases.

Also, as at December 21, 2024, the price of the bean per metric tonne…Read more

Cybersecurity Experts Warn Of Evolving Holiday Scams

With the holiday season here, it’s not only a time for magic and celebration but also a prime opportunity for fraudsters to exploit the festive rush for gifts and bargains.

Amid the sparkle of year-end celebrations, cybersecurity experts at…Read more

Tracking The Barrels: NNPC Ltd’s PMCC Revolutionizes Hydrocarbon Operations, Boosts Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), under the leadership of Mele Kyari, has introduced the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC) as a transformative step in hydrocarbon operations.

This initiative, driven by NNPC Upstream Investment Management…Read more

Christmas: LG Partners Prime Video To Create Lasting Memories

To celebrate Christmas, LG Electronics has partnered with Prime Video to entertain and create lasting memories for Nigerians and the rest of the world.

LG Electronics announced that LG customers will now be able to stream the…Read more

Commodities: Cocoa Emerges Biggest Gainer In 2024

Cocoa looks to be the biggest gainer among major commodities this year, even outpacing the rise in the U.S. stock market and bitcoin, with prices for chocolate’s main ingredient having more than doubled in 2024 to reach a fresh record high this month.

And the rally shows little signs of ending, with cocoa‘s 2023 to 2024 marketing…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: