Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, December 16 to Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Dangote Reduces Petrol Price To N899.50k Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it reduced the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) (petrol) product to below N900 per litre, to provide much-needed relief for Nigerians ahead of the holiday season.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Group Chief Branding and

Shell Approves FID On $5bn Bonga North Deepwater Project

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has officially announced a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Bonga North deepwater project, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The $5 billion Bonga North project, located offshore in Oil Mining

Cardoso: $42.01bn Enough To Fund 9-month Importation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, declared that the $42.01 billion external reserves of the country can finance importation of goods and services for more than nine months.

The Governor of the apex bank, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, made the

CBN Sets New Cash-out Limits For Agent Banking Transactions

Against the backdrop of growing concern that Point Of Sale (PoS) mobile agents are capitalizing on lingering cash scarcity in the country to hike their charges, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, announced several policy interventions, including new cash-out limits for agent banking transactions.

In a circular to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Microfinance Banks, Mobile

FG Transfers Electricity Market Regulatory Oversight In Lagos To LASERC

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has transferred regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Lagos State to the newly established Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC).

This was announced in a press statement issued by NERC on

World Bank Approves $500m Loan For Nigeria’s Road Infrastructure

The World Bank has approved $500 million in concessional financing for the Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project-Scale Up (RAAMP-SU), aimed at improving Nigeria’s rural road infrastructure.

In a statement, the World Bank said this financing, alongside an

Bleak Christmas As Inflation Sustains Rise, Hits 34.60%

As Christians across the country prepare for the Christmas celebrations, the headline inflation has continued to rise as it spiked further in November, settling at 34.60 per cent, relative to the October headline inflation rate of 33.88 per cent.

The rise in headline inflation was occasioned by unrelenting higher prices of

Economy Requires $20bn Investment To Hit 2027 Target – Edun

Nigeria will need to invest about $20 billion in her economy to achieve her economic target by 2027, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr Wale Edun disclosed on Friday.

He said this during the Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement on

Seasonal Forex Demand: CBN Allows BDCs To Purchase $25,000 Weekly

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, announced that it has granted Bureaux de Change (BDCs) temporary permission to purchase up to $25,000 weekly in foreign exchange from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank said that this move was

UBA Donates N500m To Lagos State Security Trust Fund

United Bank for Africa (UBA), through UBA Foundation, its corporate social responsibility arm, has donated the sum of N500 million to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), as part of its continued commitment to secure the environment for individuals and businesses.

The N500 million cheque was presented to the Lagos State Governor

Dangote States Position On NNPL’s $1bn Crude Backed Loan

Dangote Group has said it is incorrect that the $1 billion loan backed by the crude from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) was instrumental in supporting the Dangote refinery during liquidity challenges.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye

Customs Board Approves Appointment Of DCG, 7 ACGs, 4,291 Others

Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has confirmed the appointment of one Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) and seven Assistant Comptroller General (ACGs).

Also, at its 61st regular meeting held on 18 December 2024, chaired by

Customs Begins Zero Import Duty On CNG, LPG

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun the implementation of fiscal incentives under the Presidential Gas for Growth initiative.

The implementation is in line with Part 1, Section 5 of the Customs and

5M Nigerian Farmers Benefit From U.S.-Nigeria Partnership

The US Government says it has supported more than five million Nigerian farmers in its multifaceted agricultural partnership programmes with Nigeria since 2019 through its Agency for International Development (USAID).

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on

Black Friday: Report Unveils Increased Digital Fraud Amid Transactions

As millions of consumers worldwide took advantage of deals offered between November 28 (US Thanksgiving) and December 2 (Cyber Monday) – a time broadly known as ‘Black Friday’ across Africa – a new analysis from TransUnion studied retail digital fraud during that period.

The analysis determined that retail suspected Digital Fraud rates during

