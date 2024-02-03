Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 29 to Saturday, February 3, 2024.

ECOWAS: ‘Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso’s Exit Threat to Trade Treaties’

Following the exit of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), members of the organised private sector (OPS) have raised the alarm that the proposed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, may hit the rocks with cost implications on the continent’s trade. Similarly, the private sector group stated that the exit could spell doom for economic integration aspirations both at the regional and continental levels.

They said the exit could cause a major setback to ECOWAS regional economic trade… Read more

Tinubu Moves Crude Oil Sales From NNPCL To CBN

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take over the responsibility for crude oil sales from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The new development was confirmed by a source within the CBN, saying… Read more

FG Plans To Cut Wheat Import By N261bn In 2024

There is the move by the Federal Government to cut wheat importation by 23.1 per cent or N261 billion ($300 million) this year, following the unveiling of the 1.25 million metric tonnes of 2023/24 dry-season wheat production. Findings revealed that imports would be reduced from 5.4 million tonnes to 4.15 million tonnes after the end of the year.

In 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data explained that the country spent about N970.22 billion on wheat imports… Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Dangote On Senegalese Award

President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has been conferred with the prestigious award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal. The National Order of the Lion Award is the highest civilian laurel to be be- stowed on any individual in the West African country.

The award ceremony will be held, in Senegal on Friday. This highest recognition… Read more

MAN: Nigeria Playing With N3,500 To $1 By Year-End

Following the generally poor business operating environment and the uncontrolled depreciation of naira against major currencies, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm that the local currency could plunge to N3,500 by the end of 2024. According to the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, “naira has lost about 30 per cent of its value in January 2024 alone, If this rate continues, we’re playing with N3,500 to USD$1 by year’s end.”

He told New Telegraph in Lagos that stockpiling of unsold goods across the country may also lead to horrible consequences in the manufacturing sector and…Read more

MTN-Glo: We’re Complying With Regulatory Advice –Toriola

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, has said the telco is complying with regulatory advice to resolve the issue of the interconnect debt between MTN and Globacom.

He said: “Suffice it to say that we have between the NCC and the CBN, the most developed regulatory bodies who arbitrate on such matters, and whatever we do in that dispute or that discourse will be in line with what the NCC dictates.

“The NCC is very competent in addressing such issues; they’ve come out with authorization for disconnection and that has been put… Read more

Ship-Owners Calls On FG To Cease Weavers Of Foreign Ships

In a bid to show commitment to growing the regional shipping sector, the Nigeria Ship-Owners Association (NISA), has called on the Federal Government to cease giving waivers to foreign ship owners operating in the Cabotage area.

President of NISA, Sola Adewumi said the termination of waivers for cabotage… Read more

NANTA Blasts Foreign Carriers, Gives Feb 2 Ultimatum For Fare Reduction

Following the release of all outstanding backlogs of $64.44 million in blocked airline funds by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) has said that foreign airlines have no further reason and justification to restrict inventory in the Nigerian market.

The national president of NANTA, Mrs Susan Akporiaye in a statement on Wednesday said the group viewed further restriction of lower inventory… Read more

Electricity Subsidy: FG Spent Over N5trn In 10 Years – NERC

The Federal Government has spent over N5 trillion in the last 10 years on electricity subsidy, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said. According to a report from NERC seen by New Telegraph, the amount paid by FG for electricity subsidy from 2015 to 2024 increased by 171 per cent from what it would pay the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies from 2023 to 2024.

The data revealed that FG paid N225 billion in 2015; N302 billion in 2016… Read more

FG Warned Against Selling Power Plants To Cronies

Following the need to improve power generation in the country, the Federal Government has been advised to be transparent in any future arrangements aimed at disposing of power plants to private investors. According to the Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, the Federal Government should avoid selling the five plants proposed for sale to its officials or cronies of government officials.

He stated that it would amount to a conflict of interest if the power… Read more

Govt’s Hand Over Of 700MW Zungeru to MESL’ll Reduce Power Instability

Managing Director of Mainstream, Audu Lamu, has said that hand over by the Federal Government of over the $1.3 billion Zungeru Power Plant to Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited will drastically reduce the current instability of the national grid. He stated that the addition of 700MW of clean energy remained critical for Nigeria as part of measures to deal with the environmental impacts of burning fossil fuels.

According to him, the development would take away the challenges associated with gas plants. Lamu said the company was increasing… Read more

Chevron Paid $3.4bn Annual Taxes, Royalties to FG

President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, Mr. Clay Neff, has said that the average annual tax and royalty remittances of Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) over the past three years has reached $3.4 billion. He also said the company had secured financing of $1.4 billion for drilling projects across the NNPCL/CNL JV infill drilling programme.

The programme was slated between 2022 and 2026 and involves the drilling of 37 wells in the shallow offshore and onshore Escravos region, along with the construction… Read more

Ikeja Electric Advises customers against illegal dealings

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has advised its customers not to get involved in illegalities, especially in activities under power lines. The Head of Corporate Communications, IE, Mr Kingsley Okotie, gave this advice in a statement after the company’s first virtual stakeholder/customer engagement session for the year 2024.

The IE spokesman advised customers not to partake in any form of bribery, nor condone extortion or payment of money to staff to influence or fast-track… Read more

Palmpay To Freeze Non-Verified Accounts This Week

Following CBN’s Directive on strengthening Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for Tier 1 accounts, fintech company, PalmPay, has warned that it will freeze all non-verified wallet accounts as it urged users who have not yet complied with the requirements to do so.

Since the introduction of the directive last December, PalmPay has launched… Read more

Guinea Insurance Condoles Victims Of Ibadan Explosion

Guinea Insurance Plc, a leading player in the insurance industry, has expressed deep sorrow and extends sincere condolences to the victims and families affected by the tragic explosion in Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinea Insurance Plc, Ademola Abidogun, issued a statement conveying his heartfelt sympathy… Read more