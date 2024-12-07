Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, December 2 to Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Port Harcourt Refinery Starts Petroleum Product Export – Kepler

A data analysis company, Kpler on Friday reported that the newly rehabilitated Port Harcourt refinery has started the export of refined petroleum products.

Kepler also reported that the refinery was selling its first cargo of…Read more

OPEC Ministers Reaffirm Commitment To Oil Market Stability

The 38th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has reaffirmed their commitment towards ensuring sustained stability in the global oil market.

The meeting which was held virtually on Thursday, brought together…Read more

CBN Unveils Website For Broader Information Contents

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has gotten a newly redesigned website (www.cbn.gov.ng), which will become operational today, Monday, December 2, 2024.

A statement statement by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications…Read more

Trump’s Victory: Bitcoin Hits $100,000 For First Time

Bitcoin broke $100,000 for the first time on Thursday, December 5, as traders elated over Donald Trump’s decision to pick a crypto fan to head the United States (US) securities regulator, reinforcing optimism the President-elect will push through measures to deregulate the sector.

New Telegraph reports that the cryptocurrency soared through the mark…Read more

CBN Releases Phone Numbers, Emails For Cash Withdrawal Complaints

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the phone numbers and emails of its branches in each of the county’s 36 states, as well as its Head office in Abuja, which it says, bank customers should use in reporting complaints of inability to obtain cash Over- the- Counter or through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

In a circular posted on its website on Tuesday, the apex bank said that in…Read more

FG Seeks S’Africa’s Backing For G20, BRICS Membership

The Federal Government is seeking South Africa’s backing to attain full membership of the G20, BRICS and the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

Nigeria is also seeking South Africa’s support to assume leadership roles in…Read more

Port Harcourt Refinery Operational, NNPCL Confirms

Contrary to the skepticism making rounds, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has reiterated that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is operational and loading petroleum products.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPCL. Mele Kyari confirmed…Read more

Elumelu To Govt: Prioritise Security, Improved Access To Electricity

Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu, has tasked the government with the urgent need to prioritise security and improved access to power.

According to him, “Power is so important; development is impossible…Read more

FG Positions Eastern Ports For More Investment

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has embarked on an operational and investment campaign tour of the Onne and Rivers Port complexes to enable them compete profitably.

This was in continuation of its resolve to galvanise the port…Read more

NNPC LTD Committed To Advancing Local Content In Energy Sector

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) has reiterated its commitment to advancing local content development in Nigeria’s energy sector and driving sustainable growth of the industry.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mallam Mele Kyari, stated this at…Read more

The Banker Awards: Zenith Bank Emerges Bank Of The Year 2024

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as ‘Bank of the Year, Nigeria’ in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2024.

The award, which was announced by The Banker Magazine…Read more

Adesina Lists Paths To Transforming African Dreams Into Reality

The 2024 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days began on Wednesday as Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, listed ways on how African dreams could be turned into realities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day event…Read more

Labour Moves Against Influx Of Expatriates In Oil Sector

The President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has decried the large influx of expatriates, especially from India. It stated that this development was detrimental to the well-being and progress of indigenous professionals.

PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, while delivering his address during…Read more

AFC Clarifies Role In €2bn Syndicated Facility For BOI

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, yesterday in Lagos clarified its role as global coordinator, lead co-arranger, underwriter, bookrunner, and guarantor in the successful syndication of up to €2 billion facility for Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria’s largest and most impactful development finance institution.

Precisely, the transaction is a record global loan syndication for BOI, and…Read more

NCC Rolls Out New Licensing Framework For Application-2- Person (A2P) Services

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rolled out a new Licensing Framework for Application-to-Person (A2P) services.

The services are to enhance the standard and transparency in…Read more

