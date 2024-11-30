Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, November 25 to Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Port Harcourt Refinery Commences Operations At 60% Capacity – NNPCL

On Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced the commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Corporation's

CBN Raises Interest Rate To 27.50%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, said it raised the country’s interest rate to 27.50 per cent from 27.25 per cent in September 2024.

The development is contained in a statement issued by the CBN Governor

PHRC Products: We’re Yet To Review Prices – NNPC Ltd

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said it has not reviewed its prices.

It explained this in a statement issued by Chief Corporate Communications Officer

Nigeria To Exit FATF’ Grey List Q2, 2025 – Cardoso

Given positive yields from the federal government’s financial reforms, the country will exit the Financial Action Task Force( FATF) grey list by the second quarter of 2025, Central Bank Governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso assured on Tuesday.

To return the country to the FATF's clean slate, Cardoso while addressing the

NNPC Ltd Disclaims Assertions Of Self-Acclaimed ‘Community Person’ On Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it is false a claim by a certain individual who alleged that the much-publicised restreaming of the Port Harcourt and truck-out of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) which was held earlier in the week.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye, in a

Zenith Bank Expands Global Footprints, Opens Paris Branch

Zenith Bank Plc has expanded its global footprint with the opening of Zenith Bank (UK), Paris Branch.

The official commissioning, which took place on Wednesday,

NNPCL Limits P’Harcourt Refinery Petrol Sales To Retail Outlets

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that petrol from the recently restarted Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) will be sold exclusively through its retail outlets.

The refinery located in Rivers State resumed production on Tuesday

PETROAN: P’Harcourt Refinery Petrol Price Higher Than Dangote

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has revealed that petrol from the newly reopened Port Harcourt Refinery is priced at ₦1,045 per litre, ₦75 higher than the ₦970 per litre sold by Dangote Refinery.

The disparity was highlighted by PETROAN's Public Relations Officer

PMS Importers Ferry N382bn Products In 16 Vessels

Oil marketers are battling Dangote to force the price of its petrol down as no fewer than 16 vessels are expected to offload 392.7 million litres (392, 974 tonnes) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N382 billion before the end of this month.

The imports are 36.4 per cent of the 1.08 billion litres of petrol projected to

Trade Facilitation: Customs’ Operations Head For Full Automation

As part of measures to boost the country’s status with regard to international trade facilitation, the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, has promised that the Service’s operations at the ports will be fully automated next year.

Adeniyi, while commending Nigerian exporters for their patience and

FG Hands Over 15 CNG-Powered Buses To Road Transport Unions

In a significant move towards transforming Nigeria’s transportation sector, the Federal Government of Nigeria, on Thursday, launched 15 CNG-powered buses under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

The initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at

Oyetola Unveils Vision For Sustainable Maritime Economy

The National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy will provide a transformative framework for harnessing Nigeria’s vast marine resources, creating jobs, enhancing sustainability, and unlocking economic opportunities across critical sectors like fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport, and tourism, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said.

The Minister spoke on Tuesday in Lagos at the opening of the

FG Reaffirms Support For NNPCL, FIRST E&P JV’s 100,000 BPD Production Target

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has reaffirmed the Federal Government of Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) in achieving its ambitious target of producing 100,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).

According to a statement on Wednesday, the Minister stated this during

Customs Intercepts 21 Stolen Vehicles From Canada Ports Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 21 stolen vehicles and smuggled them from Canada to Lagos and Rivers ports. The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)

Zenith Bank Kicks Off Yuletide Season With Spectacular Street Light-Up In keeping with its acclaimed annual tradition, Zenith Bank once again set the stage for the Yuletide season with the Light-Up of Ajose Adeogun Street and Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The light-up ceremony was performed by the Group Managing Director

