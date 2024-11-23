Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, November 18 to Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Petrol Prices To Drop As Landing Cost Falls

Barring the last-minute change, Nigerians can anticipate a slight reduction in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel prices after the landing cost of petrol fell from ₦977 to ₦935.94 per litre.

This decrease, confirmed by the Nigerian National Petroleum

NNPC Ltd Speaks On Delay In Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has finally addressed the delay in completing the much-anticipated Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC), two months after failing to meet the September target.

Olufemi Soneye, NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer who spoke

FG To Privatise $8bn Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Itakpe Iron Ore Mine

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Abubakar Audu, has said that the Federal Government has decided to privatise the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the Iron ore mine in Itakpe.

He spoke yesterday at the Ninth Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja

Landing Cost Of Fuel Drops To N935.94/L

The landing cost of fuel to Nigeria has fallen to N935.94 per litre and aviation fuel (Aviation Turbine Kerosene shortened for ATK), N1,117.48/litre; according to a report on the Competence Centre Energy Bulletin of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

The report, which was published yesterday, also showed that the

Cooking Gas Price Defies FG’s Intervention, Hits N1,500/kg

The price of cooking gas has defied the intervention of the Federal Government for reduction as it has continued to rise. Investigations by New Telegraph yesterday revealed that in some parts of the country including Lagos State, 1kg of gas refill costs N1,500; N9,000 for 6kg and N18,000 for 12 kg.

Sources also said that the prices were higher in some parts of the country

Boost For Nigeria As NNPC’s Crude Oil Grade Hits Global Market

In a major boost for Nigeria’s crude oil production, revenue generation and economic growth efforts, the NNPC Ltd has officially unveiled its latest crude oil grade, the Utapate crude oil blend, before the international crude oil market.

Recall that in July, 2024, NNPC Ltd and its partner, the Sterling

GOtv Extends Discounted Package For Festive Season

MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading pay-TV service provider, has announced the extension of the Supa Plus Golden Window for the festive season.

Customers can continue to enjoy the GOtv Supa+ package at the

FG To Establish National Youth Development Bank

The Federal Government on Tuesday revealed plan to establish a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, disclosed

Report: Economic Inclusion Programmes Reach 10% Of World’s Poorest

While economic inclusion programmes are cost-effective and impactful, they are reaching only about one-in-ten people living in extreme poverty, a World Bank report has said.

Specifically, the "The State of Economic Inclusion Report

Fake Sugar Smuggled Into Nigeria From Brazil, Bionergia

Acting on a credible tip-off, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has uncovered substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets.

Alerting the public to the existence of the, FCCPC

Report: E-Payment Channels Record N10trn Transactions In One Month

Transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the country rose by 10.10 per cent, or N10.03 trillion, to N109.08 trillion in October 2024, from the N99.08 trillion recorded in the previous month.

E-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank

Cyberthreats Against Nigerian Banks Rose With 18,872 Monthly Attacks

Despite efforts by banks operating in the country to safeguard their systems and operations from cyber criminals, a new report released yesterday has confirmed a growing number of cyberthreats against the lenders.

According to the report by Check Point Software Technologies, a

Zenith Bank Rewards Hackathon Finalists With N77.5m A total sum of N77.5 million in prize money was won at the end of a keenly contested hackathon session at the Fourth Edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, themed: 'Future Forward 4.0: Embedded Finance, Cybersecurity & Growth Imperatives – The Impact of AI', which held yesterday in Lagos. The prize money was shared among 10 finalists who emerged from… Cost Of Producing Paddy Rice In Nigeria To Hit N6.5trn In Q1'25 There is fear that cost of producing paddy ricein Nigeria would hit N6.5 trillion by the first quarter of 2025 as price per tonne is expected to gulp N1.3 million from the projected five million production. According to Afex Wet Season Crop Production 2024 report, the… Moghalu Charges Tinubu Over Economic Hardship, Says Hope Not A Strategy Amid the growing economic hardship and worsening food security occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has claimed that there is no hope in President Bola Tinubu's strategy. Moghalu who said he's hopeful about Nigeria despite sustained contemporary

