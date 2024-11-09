Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, November 4 to Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Marketers: Dangote’s Monopoly Will Unleash Hardship On Nigerians

Three major oil marketers in Nigeria have prayed to the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE from monopolizing the Three major oil marketers in Nigeria have prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE from monopolising the energy sector in Nigeria.

They pleaded with the court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo that…Read more

Fuel Landing Cost Drops From N945.63/litre To N939.86 – MEMAN

Fuel landing cost has dropped to N939.86 as of November 1, 2024 from N945.63/litre as of September 27.

The fuel landing cost was N981/litre on September 25, 2024…Read more

Abuja/Kaduna Road: FG Terminates ₦740bn Contract With Julius Berger

Following the seven-day ultimatum given to Julius Berger, the Federal Government has terminated the ₦740bn contract for the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna dual carriageway with the company over non-performance.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations…Read more

US Election: Bitcoin Hit Record High On Trump Win

Following Donald Trump’s victory in the just concluded United States (US) election, the US shares hit record highs on Wall Street and the dollar posted its biggest gain in eight years.

New Telegraph reports that the markets and currencies around the world shifted…Read more

NNPC Ltd Does Not Deal In Adulterated Products – Soneye

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) has said that it does not deal in adulterated products.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in…Read more

Hardship: Economic Reforms Yielding Fruits Already, FG Declares

The Federal Government, on Thursday, said that the economic policies it embarked upon had started bearing fruitful results in the economy, assuring that citizens would soon begin to feel the impacts in their lives.

This was because the government also appreciated the endurance of…Read more

Cardoso Distills 1-year Scorecard At Apex Bank

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso on Thursday, reflected on the apex bank’s journey under his watch in the last one year affirmed commitment to realizing the $1billion remittance target.

Cardoso who was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as…Read more

7th GTCO Fashion Weekend Begins Saturday

All is ready for the 7th edition of Guaranty Trust Fashion (GTCO) Weekend 2024.

Established with the purpose of promoting enterprise in the…Read more

Discos Increased Meter Prices Twice In Four Months

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria have announced an upward review in prices of various electricity meter models.

The new prices, according to some DisCos, took effect from Tuesday…Read more

NNPC, SPDC Donate $1m To Borno Flood Victims

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC JV) – Operator of the NNPC Limited, SPDC, TotalEnergies and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Joint Venture has announced the donation of $1 million to support efforts to provide relief to over half a million people displaced in flood impacted communities of Borno State.

Read more This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the company’s…

Japa Syndrome: Experts Advise FG To Establish Digital Skills Migration Academy Following the incessant brain drain being witnessed in he country, particular in the information and communication technology ecosystem, industry experts have urged the Federal Government to establish an academy to control and manage the japa syndrome among Nigerian youths. As earlier reported, the industry experts had told the Federal Government to…Read more IPMAN: N150bn Worth Of Petroleum Products Distributed Nationwide Daily The IPMAN National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Shettima, has said over 1000 tankers move petroleum products worth N150 billion across the country on a daily basis. He said with such investment, no marketer would deliberately put his…Read more Over 100,000 Vehicles Converted To CNG-PCNGi The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGi) has disclosed that over 100,000 vehicles have been converted from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) since the commencement of the initiative last year. A statement issued by the Project Director/CEO of PCNGi,…Read more Food Security: More Pressure On Naira As Wheat Import Gulps $60.38m About 241,543 tonnes of wheat valued at N103 billion ($60.38 million) are expected at Calabar, Tincan Island and Lagos ports this month from nine vessels. At Lagos Port, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that…Read more APM Terminals Berths Largest 7,000 TEUs Containership At Lagos Port APM Terminals Apapa has docked the largest containership with a capacity of 7,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) ever to visit Nigeria’s Lagos Port Complex, Apapa. The vessel, EA Centaurus is owned by COSCO Shipping and…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: