Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, October 28 to Saturday, November 2, 2024

Ghana Sets To Import Petroleum Products From Dangote Refinery

The Ghana National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced plans to consider sourcing petroleum products from the newly operational Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria to reduce the country’s reliance on costlier imports from Europe.

The potential shift was disclosed by NPA Chairman, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid on

NNPCL Have No Justification Importing More Fuel Into Nigeria – APC Group

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has no justification for continuing to import fuel into Nigeria despite Dangote Refinery’s capacity to meet local demand, the APC Prosperity Group has stated.

According to a statement signed by Usman Abubakar, this continued

FG Gains N700bn Monthly From Crude Sale In Naira, Subsidy Removal – Edun The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has disclosed that beginning from October, the Federal Government would be making about N700 billion monthly as gains accruing from the sale of crude in Naira and the subsidy removal policies. The Minister made this revelation while briefing newsmen after

There Is Significant Stock Of Petroleum Products – MEMAN

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has said that its members have a significant stock of petroleum products in their tanks and/or access to a significant stock of products in the tanks of their suppliers (including Dangote Refinery and NNPC Trading Limited).

It added that there is a clear line of sight on future supplies for all

Cybercrime: FG To Spend $623m On Intercept Technology, Surveillance

The Federal Government has earmarked $623 million for investment in Intercept Technology and Surveillance as part of its current efforts to combat rising incidents of cybercrimes in the country.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of Spaces for

Japa Syndrome Should Be Advantage For Nigeria's Tech Devt Experts in technology have said that the brain drain known as Japa syndrome in the Nigerian tech ecosystem can be an advantage for the development of technology for the country. According to them, Nigerian youths, who are leaving the country for

FG Receives N2.8bn Google Support To Advance AI Devt In Nigeria The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (FMCIDE) has announced new support from Google to accelerate AI talent development across Nigeria. The support, which is provided through a N2.8 billion grant from… Forex Inflow: FG Launches Foreign Currency Voluntary Disclosure Scheme The Federal Government has taken additional steps aimed at attracting foreign exchange inflow into the country with the launch of foreign currency voluntary disclosure, depositing, repatriation and investment scheme. The nine month duration scheme allows individuals to… Insolvency: NAICOM Sacks African Alliance Insurance Board The National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM), on Wednesday, sacked the board of African Alliance Insurance Plc with effect from October 30, 2024. The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Segun Omosehin, disclosed this during… Africa Requires 1.5m Jobs Creation To Counter Growing Population The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that by 2030, half of the increase in the global labor force will come from sub-Saharan Africa, requiring the creation of up to 15 million new jobs annually. The Fund said the region needed to create jobs to balance its growing

We Can't Be Held Responsible For N40bn Payment, Dangote Tells IPMAN The Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Thursday said it could not be held responsible for any payments made to other entities. The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers… Grid Collapse: Anambra, Enugu Seek Alternative Power Supply Governments of Anambra and Enugu states have embarked on strategies to improve electricity supply services in their areas, as a way to mitigate the effect of recurring national grid collapse in their states. Acting Managing Director of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company… Service Disruptions: FCCP Urges Banks To Prioritize Customers The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has urged deposit money banks (DMBs) to take swift action to resolve continuous disruptions in online banking services across Nigeria. The disruptions, FCCP noted, was hindering customers from accessing their… NNPC Ltd Targets 3,000 Nigerians For Free Cancer Screening The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd) through NNPC Foundation, its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, is set to launch a free cancer screening campaign to address Nigeria's rising cancer cases. The campaign tagged "Cancer Awareness and ZSX Screening" will provide… Nigeria Leads African Nations On Financial Intelligence To Tackle Financial Crimes Nigeria is on the front line to equip other African nations with a view to deepening their Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) to enhance their abilities to disrupt illicit financial flows connected to serious crimes. A meeting for the purpose held on Tuesday in Abuja which had Africa nations in

