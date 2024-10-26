Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Hit $40.2bn, Monthly Inflows Rise To $600m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, disclosed that Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Reserves has hit $40.2billon.

The Apex Bank disclosed this at the ongoing World Bank and…Read more

CBN Speaks On Deadline Of Old Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted claims that the old Naira note of N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes will cease to be a legal tender by December 31, 2024.

Read more In a press release issued on Thursday, the CBN categorically labelled such…

ExxonMobil Assets Sale To Seplat Approved By NUPRC

In a significant development for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has approved the $1.3 billion sale of ExxonMobil’s onshore oil and gas assets to Seplat Energy.

Read more The official announcement was made, on Monday, during the…

Nigeria’s Economy Sees Promising Growth As Edun Assures Of Better Days Ahead

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic future, assuring of better days ahead with the determination of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration to implement policies, initiatives and programmes that will positively impact on the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Read more The Minister disclosed this at a meeting with foreign investors on…

NNPCL Confirms Eight Personnel Onboard In Helicopter Crash The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Thursday announced that the helicopter which crashed near the Bonny Finima Waterways in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was engaged by the petroleum corporation. Read more New Telegraph had earlier reported that the ill-fated Sikorsky SK76 helicopter… IMF Denies Being Behind Fuel Subsidy Removal Contrary to insinuation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it played no role in the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration. Read more The monetary fund made this clarification on Friday at a press conference of… Reps Alert Of N32bn Revenue Leakages At NUPRC The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has disclosed a N32,151,775,466.87 revenue leakages at the document submitted by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on revenue generated for the Federal Government between 2015 to 2022. The committee headed by Bamidele Salam expressed concerns over the…Read more CBN: Excess Banking System Liquidity Hampering Inflation Fight The continued growth of money supply in the country, occasioned by an increase in fiscal injections from the fiscal authority, is negatively affecting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to rein in inflation. Read more This was the position of members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy… AFAN: Cost Of Eating Healthy Diet In Nigeria Increasing Daily As the Professor Attahiru Jega’s Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee submits its report to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the revitalisation of the sector, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has urged the government to speed up its implementation. Read more This farmer group said this had become urgent as cost of eating healthy diet in… EMTL: FAAC Disbursements Up 9.92% To N148.61bn The Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and local government councils (LGCs) in the first nine months of this year, amounted to N148.61 billion, findings by New Telegraph show. Read more The amount is N13.41 billion or 9.92 per cent higher than the… Telecoms: Subscribers Differ On Proposed Tariff Increase Telecoms subscribers are divided in their opinions on the proposed increase in tariffs by telecoms operators. While some are in support of the increase, others disagree, saying it would further compound the economic hardship on them. Read more Telecoms operators have again urged the Nigerian Communications… FG To Inaugurate Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System The Federal Government will soon inaugurate the Nigerian GasVehicle Monitoring System to boost the safety of passengers and motorists, especially users of gas or compressed natural gas-compliant automobiles/vehicles, Coordinator, Regulatory Compliance and Facilitation, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), Engr Zayyanu Tambari has said. Read more He spoke on Wednesday during a webinar by the Major Energies Marketers… How Nigeria Lost N13trn To FX Subsidy In 3-Years – World Bank The World Bank, on Wednesday, revealed that Nigeria lost N13.2 trillion as a total FX subsidy between 2021 and 2023. Read more The Nigeria Development Update (NDU) made this disclosure in its… ‘Stop Exporting Cooking Gas Produced In-Country The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) producers to stop exporting cooking gas or LPG produced in-country, or import equivalent volumes of LPG exported at cost reflective prices with effect from November 1, 2024. Read more The FG, as another short term solution, urged the Nigerian Midstream… Cybercrime: NITDA Seeks Investment In Training Professionals As part of efforts towards the transformative journey of strengthening national security with total commitment to robust cybersecurity measures and digital trust, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged the public and private sectors to invest more in the training of cybersecurity professionals, stating that the benefits of securing organisations and processes far outweigh the cyber-attacks. The Director General, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, made the plea as a…Read more

