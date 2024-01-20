Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 15 to Saturday, January 20, 2024.

CBN Hires Forensic Firm To Checkmate Forex Transactions Abuses

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has engaged the services of a reputable firm, whose identity is not disclosed to stem the tide of abuses that engulf foreign exchange transactions.

This was, as the apex bank confirmed on… Read more

FG Plans To Achieve $1trn Economy With Maritime

The Federal Government has identified the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry as one of the pivotal ministries critical to achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2026. The Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO)… Read more

Export: Nigeria To Earn $2.4bn From Cocoa Over Harsh Weather

Nigeria is expected to earn $2.4 billion from cocoa export this year from its 500,000 tonnes projection following attacks by brown rot, fungal diseases and poor weather ravaging the beans in West Africa which controls 75 per cent of the global production… Read more

Oil Spill: Amnesty International Urges Nigeria To Make Shell Accountable

An international human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has called on Nigeria to hold Shell accountable for oil spills in Niger Delta and other alleged infringements. It opined that oil spills for de-arcades from Shell… Read more

Dry Season Farming: Nigeria To Become Net Exporter of Wheat

As the Federal Government secures a $134 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to commence dry season farming and boost food security in the country, the National Chairman, Board of Trustees of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim has disclosed that… Read more

AEDC, Others Partner To Deliver Uninterrupted Power Solution In Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), yesterday, consolidated its lead in the provision of integrated power solutions with the signing of a tripartite agreement with Daybreak Power Solutions Limited (Daybreak Power) and The Wood Factory Limited (Wood Factory). The deal is aimed at… Read more

Atiku Speaks On NNPCL Plan To Privatalised PH Refinery

Former Vice President and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to privatize the recently rehabilitated Port Harcourt refinery… Read more

Vodafone, Microsoft Sign $1.5bn Deal To Boost AI, Cloud Adoption

Telecommunications Group, Vodafone, has signed a deal with Microsoft involving a $1.5 billion investment in AI and cloud services to boost adoption in Africa. In the deal announced recently, Vodafone will invest… Read more

Report: Political Instability, Trade Friction Among Top Concerns Of Companies

Companies around the world are increasingly concerned about the impact of political instability and geopolitical uncertainty on their business, according to new research from Economist Impact and DP World. The report, based on a global survey of 3,500… Read more

Shoprite Closes Kano Store, Announces Bullish Growth For Nigeria

Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), operating as Shoprite Nigeria, has announced the closure of its Ado Bayero Store in Kano from January 14, 2024, just as it hinted at the retail chain’s two to five-year bullish growth plan for the Nigerian market. While resting the Kano outlet… Read more

Kyari Advocates Academia, Industry Collaboration For Energy Sufficiency, Sustainability

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Mr. Mele Kyari, has said a collaboration between the academia and the Oil & Gas Industry, would go a long way in addressing the challenges of energy sufficiency and sustainability.

Kyari made the disclosure while speaking as… Read more

Apple Surpasses Samsung As World’s Largest Smartphone

In a significant shift, Apple has claimed the top spot in the global smartphone market, dethroning Samsung after a 12-year reign.

Apple’s dominance is evident, accounting for… Read more

‘Nigeria must prioritise production through economic diversification’

As concerns mount in some quarters over the Federal Government’s economic reform measures, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have emphasised that for Nigeria to overcome the impediments hindering its growth, the country “must prioritise production… Read more

Cash Scarcity: Nigerians Groan As Banks, PoS Operators Trade Blame

Some residents of Ibadan have decried the persistent cash scarcity, even though banks and Point of Sales (PoS) operators are trading blame over the situation. Describing their experiences in separate interviews with… Read more

Access Bank to Acquire Majority Stake In Finance Trust Bank Uganda

Finance Trust Bank (“FTBand Access Bank Plc) has announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Access Bank’s equity investment into FTB.

The deal will also see Access Bank concurrently acquiring the shares currently held by FTB’s institutional shareholders… Read more