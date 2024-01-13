Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 8 to Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Chinese, Nigerian firms Sign $1bn Gas Flaring Deal

A Chinese firm, Beijing Zhogmin Xinjunlong New Energy Technology Company Ltd. and NIGUS International, a Nigerian firm, have signed $1 billion agreement to fund and develop gas flaring solutions for Nigeria… Read more

Dangote Refinery Commences Production

The Dangote Refinery started production in the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2023/

An official of the 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery, who declined to be… Read more

Naira Appreciates Further To N874.79/$1 At Official Market

The naira strengthened further at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the country’s official exchange rate window, on Thursday, closing at N874.79/$1 compared with N1,082.32/$1 per dollar on Wednesday, data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, shows… Read more

FULL LIST: CBN Appoints New Executives For Union, Keystone, Polaris Banks

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso has appointed new executives to oversee the affairs of Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday evening reported that the Apex Bank dissolved… Read more

FG Targets 472,000 Metric Tonnes Of Wheat From Dry Season Farming

The Federal Government targets achieving around 472,000 metric tonnes of wheat production by the end of the 2024 dry season wheat farming programme, the National Project Coordinator for the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP), Mr. Ishaku Buba, has… Read more

IMF: Global Economy’ll Remain ‘Resilient’ This Year

Global economic growth will remain “resilient” this year after a stronger-than-expected 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday. The Fund, however, said work is needed to boost global growth rates above an anemic three percent… Read more

Disasters: $100bn Claims Force Reinsurance Rates Up By 30%

A major focus on the global reinsurance industry has shown a slight angst towards the impact of natural catastrophe on the profitability of the operators. Quoting Gallagher Re, Atlas Magazine reports that reinsurance rates for natural catastrophe risks in the USA have increased by 50 per cent for the January 1, 2024… Read more

Weekly Wrap-Up: Investors Gain N2.68trn In Four Days, ASI Up 6.54%

Investors in Nigerian stock market gained ₦2.68 trillion within four days ending the week on a positive note and bringing the All-Share index up by 2.11 per cent to close at 79,664.66 points. Buying interests in DANGCEM (+1.59%), MTNN (+4.97%), and ZENITHBANK (+2.44%) offset selloffs in DANGSUGAR (-1.59%), NASCON… Read more

Forex: ‘Tinubu’s Policy Makes Planning Easier’

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, has said President Bola Tinubu’s foreign exchange policy has made planning easier for businesses in the country.

Ogunsanya said this in an interaction with newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential… Read more

CBN: Restoring Confidence In Economy Amid Forex Scarcity

Outside its core mandates of ensuring monetary and price stability; issuing currency; keeping external reserves to safeguard the international value of the legal tender and promoting a sound financial system in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) performs other auxiliary… Read more

LIRS Announces January 31 As Deadline For Filing Tax Returns

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has announced January 31st as the deadline for businesses and individuals to file their annual tax returns for the year 2023. This was disclosed by the head of the Relation Management Unit of the LIRS… Read more

Cash Scarcity: Concern Over Impact On Banking Sector Confidence

CBN building, Abuja ndoubtedly, apart from the tough economy, a major reason a lot of Nigerians did not have the usual good time during the recent festive season is the cash scarcity which negatively affected economic activities in the country in the last few months.

As the festive season approached, the cash scarcity… Read more

World Bank: More Nigerians, Others’ll Become Poorer By Year End

Despite raising its projection of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for this year to 3.3 per cent, up from a 3.0 per cent growth it projected in June last year, the World Bank has revealed that one out of four Nigerians would become poorer by the end of 2024.

The bank, which disclosed this in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released, Tuesday, also raised… Read more

Dangote Refinery Receives Sixth Crude Shipment, Sets For Production

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the receipt of the sixth batch of one million barrels of crude from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

According to a statement on Monday, the fresh one million barrels of Agbami crude grade delivered through… Read more

Port Harcourt Refinery To Complete Test-Run In Jan – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that a test run on the 60,000-bpd refinery in Port-Harcourt would be completed in January ahead of the full resumption of work later. Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this. He also said that “testing will conclude shortly… Read more