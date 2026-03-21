Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, March 16, 2026, to Saturday, March 21, 2026

UK Visit: Tinubu, Starmer Seal £746m Ports Development Deal

In an effort to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between both nations, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday engaged in high-level discussions with the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, in London.

The meeting is expected to lead to the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) such as…Read More

Council Orders Shipping Lines, Agencies To Suspend Implementation Of Tariffs

In the exercise of its statutory mandate as the economic regulator of the port and shipping sector, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has directed all shipping lines and their respective agencies to immediately suspend the implementation of the recently approved tariffs.

The council’s Head of Public Relations, Rebecca Adamu, explained on Friday that the directive was issued in pursuant to…ReadMore

Gas: Dangote, Chinese Firm Seal $4.2bn Deal To Power Ethiopian Fertiliser Project

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and GCL Group, China’s leading private energy conglomerate, have formalised a land‑ mark $4.2 billion, 25‑year natural gas supply agreement to power Dangote Group’s major expansion projects in Ethiopia.

A statement yesterday said the agreement, signed in Lagos, reinforced one of the most significant China-Africa industrial…Read More

Nigeria, Malaysia’s Volume Of Bilateral Trade Hit $1.23bn In 2025

Malaysia’s exports to Nigeria grew by 20.7 per cent in 2025, reaching $664 million, underscoring strengthening bilateral trade ties and deepening economic engagement between the two countries amid an evolving global trade landscape.

The export growth was driven primarily by increased exports of palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural...Read More

Cardoso: Nigeria’s Financial Reforms Bolster Shock Resistance, Investor Confidence

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the country’s recent monetary and financial sector reforms have built a stronger capacity to withstand external shocks and restored confidence in the economy.

Cardoso told investors and development partners that the Central Bank had “created stronger…Read More

Clean Energy Drive: Nigeria To Receive Bigger Share As Firm Secures $15m Funding

Starsight Energy has secured $15 million mezzanine debt funding from British International Investment to drive clean energy growth in Starsight’s existing West African operations, with Nigeria earmarked to receive the majority of the funding.

The funding will finance a substantial growth pipeline of renewable solar energy projects and ensure that…Read More

Missile Strikes Hit Major Qatar Energy Hub

The strike caused extensive damage and fires at the major energy hub, QatarEnergy said. It, however, added that no casualties had been reported.

The state-owned petroleum company responsible for all oil and gas activities in Qatar…Read More

Telecoms: Subscribers Seek Urgent Protection Against AI-Driven Privacy Violations

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has issued an urgent appeal to Nigerian regulatory authorities to take immediate and decisive action to protect citizens’ privacy rights in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

The consumer advocacy group specifically called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the…Read More

NSIA, UK’s Asset Green Ltd Sign $496m Deal To Transform Nigeria’s Dairy Sector

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has entered into a partnership with the United Kingdom-based Asset Green Ltd to develop a landmark integrated dairy livestock production and processing platform valued at nearly half a billion dollars.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in London on the eve of a State Visit, establishing the…Read More

EFCC Hands Over Recovered N3.9bn To NNPC Ltd

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday handed over N3.94 billion recovered from alleged fraudulent activities to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

EFCC Secretary, Mohammed Hammajoda, representing Chairman Ola Olukoyede, at a brief ceremony in Abuja, presented a..Read More

Gas: Operators Clear Air On Impact Of M’East Crisis On Prices In Nigeria

As the ongoing crisis in the Middle East sends shockwaves through global energy markets, with Nigeria inevitably feeling the ripple effects, the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gases Association (NLCGA) has advised Nigerians not to panic over the upsurge in cooking gas price from N1,000 to N1,400 per kilogram.

Specifically, the Association explained that Nigeria was no longer at the full mercy of global supply…Read More

NGX Market Capitalisation Surpasses N130trn On Strong Buying In Blue-Chip Stocks

Nigeria’s equities market crossed a historic milestone today as total market capitalisation exceeded the N130 trillion mark, driven by sustained buying interest in blue-chip stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Data from the NGX’s daily official list showed that market capitalisation climbed to…

OPay Launches XtraCova With Up to ₦5m Protection For Unauthorised Transactions

In line with its long-standing commitment to regulatory compliance, financial security, and customer protection in Nigeria, OPay has launched XtraCova, a funds protection product that reimburses customers for verified unauthorised transactions.

The product reinforces OPay’s focus on strengthening consumer confidence in digital…Read More

Exploring Path To Resolving Energy Challenge In Nigeria, Africa

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismark Rewane, said discussion about finance in Africa as an energy continent was imperative as he noted that there’s an energy crisis, not just in Nigeria, but globally.

He, however, said that the continent went full circle and no fossil…Read More

Equity Mutual Funds Hit N67.5bn As Market Rally Boosts Returns

Equity-based mutual funds in Nigeria recorded a combined net asset value of approximately N67.5 billion as of February 2026, underscoring increasing investor appetite for equity-linked investment vehicles amid the sustained rally in the domestic stock market.

Figures compiled from the (SEC) indicate that the top 10 equity-based funds delivered strong year-to-date (YTD) returns, largely supported by…Read More