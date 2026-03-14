Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, March 9, 2026 to Saturday, March 14, 2026

Tinubu Orders Deployment Of 100,000 Kits For Vehicle Conversion To CNG

Amid the rising cost of fuel due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) to immediately deploy 100,000 kits for the conversion of petrol vehicles and tricycles to gas.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of PiCNG, Ismael Ahmed, in an…Read more

Tinubu Nominates Ex-SEC DG, Yuguda As CBN Dep Gov

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu nominated former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Abubakar Yuguda, as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser to the…Read more

Dangote Reverts To N1,175 Per Litre Fuel Gantry Price

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Friday reverted to its gantry fuel price of N1,175 per litre.

The development has caused depot owners across several fuel…Read more

Crude Production To Increase By 225,000bpd As Shell Resumes Production At Bonga

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) has announced that it has completed the turnaround maintenance on the Bonga Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, leading to the resumption of production at Nigeria’s premier deepwater field on March 6, 2026.

A statement on Friday by Communications Manager, SNEPCo,…Read more

FG Seeks Reduction In Cost Of Fuel As Crude Oil Prices Decline

The Federal Government has said it is imperative to reduce the cost of petroleum products in the country as a reflection of declining global crude oil prices.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, who gave the advice during an interview…Read more

Forbes Names Otedola Africa’s ‘Poorest Billionaire’

Forbes has named Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, as Africa’s poorest billionaire, with a net worth of $1.3 billion, in its latest 2026 Africa Billionaires List.

The magazine also ranked Moroccan businessman Anas…Read more

Nigeria’s Transhipment Cargoes To Neighbouring Ports Surge By 206%

Nigeria has emerged as a leading transshipment centre for maritime and logistics in West and Central Africa region, following 205.8 per cent increase in transit cargoes to the ports in Cotonou, Lome and Tema.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lekki Deep‑Sea Port…Read more

Nigeria’s Ceramic Industry Struggles Amid Rising Import Dependence

Nigeria’s ceramic industry is facing a critical challenge as the country’s reliance on imported ceramic products continues to rise despite abundant local raw materials and a large domestic market.

Recent projections suggest that Nigeria could import ceramic products worth…Read more

Cardoso: Nigeria In Strong Position To Navigate Global Shocks

Citing macroeconomic reforms and policy buffers implemented by the current administration over the last two years, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has said that Nigeria is now “in a far stronger position” to navigate global shocks arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

He stated this while delivering the Distinguished Alumni Lecture at…Read more

M’East Crisis: FG Won’t Regulate Fuel Price In Nigeria – Edun

Following the continued escalation of the ongoing tension in the Middle East, which has so far affected the global oil markets, the Federal Government of Nigeria has insisted that it will not intervene to regulate petrol prices.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, made this remark on Wednesday, while…Read more

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Slumped By 146,000b/d In February – OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil production slumped by 146,000 barrels per day in February, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said.

In its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for February, released on…Read more

SEC Unveils Platform To Close Regulatory Gaps In Fintech Sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially launched its inaugural Regulator/FinTech Clinic, signaling a proactive step towards strengthening dialogue with Nigeria’s rapidly growing financial technology ecosystem.

The event, held yesterday, aims to align innovation…Read more

NNPC Secures Approval For $20bn Investment Decision On Bonga Deepwater Project

President Bola Tinubu has approved a targeted fiscal incentive designed to unlock the long awaited Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Bonga Southwest Aparo (BSWA) deep water project, according to a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr Andy Odeh.

He explained that this marked a milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing drive to…Read more

Daily Fuel Consumption In Nigeria Fell To 56.9m Litres In February – NMDPRA

Daily fuel consumption in Nigeria declined to 56.9 million litres (ml) in February from 64.9 ml in January, data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed.

The NMDPRA Fact Sheet on the midstream and downstream sector, released on…Read more

Dangote Refinery Slashes Fuel Price To N1,075/Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reduced its gantry (ex-depot) prices for fuel and diesel.

According to the refinery’s latest pricing template on Tuesday, the…Read more