Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, March 2, 2026 to Saturday, March 7, 2026

M’East Crisis: Dangote Refinery Hikes Fuel Gantry Price To N995

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Friday again increased its fuel gantry price to N995 per litre.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the refinery on Monday hiked its

30 Banks Meet CBN’s Minimum Capital Threshold

30 banks have met the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s new minimum capital requirements applicable to their respective licence authorisations, as of 6th March,2026, less than 25 days to the March 31st deadline.

The Apex bank confirmed this development in a latest update issued by the

NGX Extends Rally As Investors Push Market Cap To N126.44trn

The Nigerian equities market closed higher today as gains recorded in several sectoral indices lifted the overall market performance.

Data from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that

NEPC Reaffirms Support For Nigerian Exporters To EU Market

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has reiterated its commitment to guiding Nigerian exporters on regulatory standards required for agricultural and food products to enter the European Union market.

Mrs Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director of NEPC, said this during a technical

NERC Orders Discos To Adopt Procedure To Tackle Meter Bypass

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed Electricity Distribution Companies to adopt a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure to detect meter bypass, tampering and other electricity theft.

The directive is contained in Order No. NERC/2014/148, published on

Shettima: Tax Reforms’ll Not Impoverish Nigerians

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has said the implementation of new tax reforms will eliminate the burden of multiple levies and charges on small businesses and low-income earners in Nigeria, thereby helping to reduce poverty.

Shettima noted in Abuja that the planning and implementation of the

TotalEnergies Forecasts N1.32bn Profit For Q2 2026

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has projected a profit after tax of about N1.32 billion for the second quarter ending June 2026, according to its financial forecast submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The company's profit and loss projection shows that it expects to generate revenue of

Marketers, Dangote Trade Words Over Petrol Price

Data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has shown that a litre of imported petrol is about N64 cheaper than one produced by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery amid the continued escalation of the US-Iran war.

Reacting in a statement issued on Thursday, Dangote refinery debunked

Senate Summons Ex-NNPCL Boss, Kyari Over Alleged ₦210trn Unaccounted Funds

On Thursday, the Senate summoned the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over an alleged N210tn expenditure between 2017 and 2023, which the lawmakers say has not been properly accounted for.

The Senate committee on public accounts summoned Kyari alongside the

Nigeria Recorded N2.96tn Company Income Tax In Q3’25

Nigeria generated N2.96 trillion from Company Income Tax (CIT) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 6.55 per cent increase compared to the N2.78 trillion recorded in the second quarter of the year.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the

Dangote Refinery Reaffirms Commitment To National Energy Stability

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals reassures Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to serving as a stabilising force amid recent shocks in the international oil market.

It stated this in a statement on Thursday. It noted that the conflict in the

NNPCL Hikes Petrol Price To N933/Litre In Lagos, N960 In Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday increased Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel price at its retail outlets to N933 per litre in Lagos and N960 per litre in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the NNPCL increased the price of its petroleum

DMO Offers 2 Savings Bonds For Subscription At N1,000 Per Unit

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed two FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 per unit. According to a release by the DMO, the first offer is a two-year FGN Savings Bond due on March 11, 2028, at interest rate of 12.906 per cent per annum.

It listed the second of er as a three-year FGN Savings Bond due on

CBN: Private Sector Credit Down 0.78% To N75.83trn In January

Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) fell marginally by 0.78 per cent, or N593. 02 billion, to N75.83 trillion in January 2026, compared with the N75.24 trillion recorded in December 2025, according to the latest “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The data also shows that on a Year -on-Year basis, PSCE declined by 1.99 per

CBN Takes Custody Of Locally Sourced Gold In Foreign Reserves

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken into its reserves Nigeria’s refined gold, bringing total gold holdings in CBN’s reserves to $3.5 billion.

CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, confirmed the development, disclosing that