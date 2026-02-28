Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, February 23, 2026 to Saturday, February 28, 2026

Export: President Tinubu Approves Extension Of Ban On Raw Shea Nut

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of the ban on the export of raw shea nuts for a further one year, from February 26, 2026, to February 25, 2027.

Shettima: Naira Would’ve Appreciated To N1,000/$ If…

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that the naira would have appreciated to N1,000 per dollar in weeks if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had not intervened in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market on Monday to ensure market stability.

BUA Cement Triples Profit To N356bn, Cuts Gearing To 37%

BUA Cement Plc has posted a strong rebound in its 2025 financial year, with profit after tax rising sharply to N356.04 billion from N73.91 billion recorded in 2024.

Nigeria’s GDP Grows By 4.07% In Q4, 2025

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.07% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q4 2025, National Bureau of Statistics data released on Friday confirmed.

NGX Loses N475bn As Mecure, Dangote Cement Weigh On Market

The Nigerian equities market closed in the red as renewed profit-taking in bellwether stocks dragged key indicators lower.

Exploitative Airfares: FCCPC Plans Probe Of Foreign Airlines

Following public outcry by Nigerian travellers over exploitative airfares by international airlines, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Tunji Bello, has said that the airlines will soon come under its scrutiny.

NGX Sheds N515bn As Banking, Consumer Stocks Weigh On Market

The Nigerian equities market closed lower today as sustained losses in bellwether banking and consumer goods stocks dragged key performance indicators into negative territory.

NDIC Managing Over 600 Assets Of Failed Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is currently managing the assets of over 600 failed banks across the country.

IIF: Global Debt Reached Record $348trn In 2025 Amid Govt Spending In the fastest annual increase since the pandemic spike, about $29 trillion was added over the course of 2025, pushing global debt to a record $348 trillion at the end of the year, according to a banking trade group’s study release. Read more The Institute of International Finance’s most recent Global Debt Monitor said that… NEXIM Bank Disburses N179.79bn To Exporters In 2025 Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) disbursed N179.79 billion in 2025 to exporters as part of its mandate to empower Nigerian businesses with low-interest funding. Read more The bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Abubakar Abba Bello, disclosed this in Abuja at… 2025FY: Seplat’s Revenue Hits $2,726m Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, has reported revenue of $2,726 million for the 2025 financial year, compared to $1,116 million in 2024, representing an increase of 144.2%. The growth reflects a full year of contribution from offshore assets. Read more The company also disclosed that it made total completion payments to… MOFI Delivers 1,000 Mortgages Valued At N75bn Across Nigeria The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) through its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on mortgage financing delivered over 1,000 mortgages worth N75 billion between March 2025 till date, using market instruments cheaper than the prevailing market rate. Read more The Corporation currently has a trillion naira programme registered by… Naira Extends Decline On Official Market, Slides To N1,356.11/$1 The naira extended its decline yesterday, easing to N1,356.11/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), from N1,355.37/$1 on Tuesday, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more The local currency has now maintained a downward slide on the… Global Growth Slows As Nigeria Eyes 4.5% Expansion Amid Trade Tensions The global economy is expected to record modest growth in the coming year, but analysts say the expansion will remain below prepandemic levels, with trade tensions and uneven regional performance shaping the outlook. Read more In an interactive session tagged; Economic Outlook 2026, held in Lagos… Nigerian 5G Uptake Surges As Global Connections Hit 2.9bn In Q4’25 While global 5G subscriptions surged to 2.9 billion by the end of 2025, a closer examination of Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape during the same period reveals a complex narrative of progress tempered by significant infrastructure and accessibility hurdles. Read more Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the…