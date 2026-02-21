Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, February 16, 2026 to Saturday, February 21, 2026

FG Suspends Payment Of 30% On Profit To NNPC Ltd

The Federal Government has suspended the payment to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) of the 30% on profit oil and profit gas revenue due to the federation for the management of Production Sharing, profit sharing and Risk Service Contracts.

Read more This is contained in an official gazette made on February 13, 2026 and seen by…

Kuku Mandates Cessation Of Cash Transactions Nationwide, Sets Feb 28 Deadline

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken a definitive step toward modernising its revenue collection, with its Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, mandating a total cessation of cash transactions nationwide by February 28, 2026.

The move aligns with the Federal Government’s broader fiscal reforms, particularly…Read more

CGT: Tax Implementation C’ttee In Talks With Investors – Edun

The Tax Implementation Committee has open talks with investors with respect to Capital Gain Tax ( CGT), the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the economy, Mr Wale Edun disclosed.

Read more Briefing journalists on Friday in Abuja on economic Issues, Edun said the…