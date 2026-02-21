Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Business News Round-UP
Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, February 16, 2026 to Saturday, February 21, 2026
FG Suspends Payment Of 30% On Profit To NNPC Ltd
The Federal Government has suspended the payment to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) of the 30% on profit oil and profit gas revenue due to the federation for the management of Production Sharing, profit sharing and Risk Service Contracts.
Kuku Mandates Cessation Of Cash Transactions Nationwide, Sets Feb 28 Deadline
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken a definitive step toward modernising its revenue collection, with its Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, mandating a total cessation of cash transactions nationwide by February 28, 2026.
The move aligns with the Federal Government's broader fiscal reforms, particularly
CGT: Tax Implementation C’ttee In Talks With Investors – Edun
The Tax Implementation Committee has open talks with investors with respect to Capital Gain Tax ( CGT), the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the economy, Mr Wale Edun disclosed.
Dangote Refinery Delivers Cleaner Air, High Quality Fuel – MD
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, David Bird, has said the refinery is delivering measurable public health and environmental benefits through the production of Euro 5 standard fuels, positioning Nigeria among countries with the highest fuel quality specifications globally.
Speaking during an interaction with selected journalists, according to a
Industrial Index Leads As NGX Gains N1.23trn, 53 Stocks Advance
The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish run on Friday with the NGX Industrial Index emerging as the best-performing sectoral gauge, as investors gained N1.23 trillion in market capitalization.
Parts Of Nigeria Witness Partial System Collapse
Some parts of Nigeria witnessed partial electricity system collapse on Thursday. Some of the affected states include: Anambra Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo as well as some parts of Abia State which operate from national electricity supply system.
Customs’ AEO Programme Rakes N1.585trn Revenue
The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded revenue of ₦1.585 trillion after certification, reflecting a growth of ₦362.79 billion (29.68%) for the 51 AEO-certified entities as of 27 October 2025.
Dangote’s $20bn Refinery Bets Big On Seas, Signals Deeper Push Into Shipping
The $20 billion Dangote Refinery has reinforced its identity as a global merchant refinery built around maritime logistics, with management outlining plans to deepen its footprint in shipping and regional energy trade as operations scale up.
Cardoso: Africa Offers Great Opportunities In Renewable Energy
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has stated that Africa must grow, industrialise, create jobs, expand opportunities, and lift millions out of poverty, while also decarbonising and building climate resilience.
FG Plans N3trn Recapitalization For BoI
The Federal Government has unveiled plans to recapitalise the Bank of Industry (BOI) to N3trillion by 2026 as part of a broader strategy to stimulate industrial growth, deepen access to long-term financing, and strengthen Nigeria’s productive base.
Internet: Telcos Sustain Dominance Over ISPs As Subscribers Hit 148m
The latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has painted a stark picture of dominance in Nigeria’s internet landscape, revealing that mobile network operators control an overwhelming majority of the market.
NGX Gains N684bn As 34 Stocks Rally
The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Wednesday as renewed buying interest in major counters lifted market capitalisation by N684 billion.
Remittance Of 1% Nigerian Content Levy Still Mandatory – NCDMB
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reiterated that operators, contractors, and service companies in the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry of their mandatory obligation to remit one per cent (1%) Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) levy into the bank accounts officially designated by the Board.
FG, IEA Seal Pact On Methane Reduction, Clean Cooking Expansion
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to strengthen cooperation on methane emissions reduction, gas development, clean cooking access and technical support.