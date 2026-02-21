New Telegraph

February 21, 2026
Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Business News Round-up

Business News Round-UP

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, February 16, 2026 to Saturday, February 21, 2026

FG Suspends Payment Of 30% On Profit To NNPC Ltd

The Federal Government has suspended the payment to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) of the 30% on profit oil and profit gas revenue due to the federation for the management of Production Sharing, profit sharing and Risk Service Contracts.

This is contained in an official gazette made on February 13, 2026 and seen by…Read more

Kuku Mandates Cessation Of Cash Transactions Nationwide, Sets Feb 28 Deadline

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken a definitive step toward modernising its revenue collection, with its Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, mandating a total cessation of cash transactions nationwide by February 28, 2026.

The move aligns with the Federal Government’s broader fiscal reforms, particularly…Read more

CGT: Tax Implementation C’ttee In Talks With Investors – Edun

The Tax Implementation Committee has open talks with investors with respect to Capital Gain Tax ( CGT), the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the economy, Mr Wale Edun disclosed.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Abuja on economic Issues, Edun said the…Read more

Dangote Refinery Delivers Cleaner Air, High Quality Fuel – MD

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, David Bird, has said the refinery is delivering measurable public health and environmental benefits through the production of Euro 5 standard fuels, positioning Nigeria among countries with the highest fuel quality specifications globally.

Speaking during an interaction with selected journalists, according to a…Read more

Industrial Index Leads As NGX Gains N1.23trn, 53 Stocks Advance

The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish run on Friday with the NGX Industrial Index emerging as the best-performing sectoral gauge, as investors gained N1.23 trillion in market capitalization.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Daily Official List showed that total market…Read more

Parts Of Nigeria Witness Partial System Collapse

Some parts of Nigeria witnessed partial electricity system collapse on Thursday. Some of the affected states include: Anambra Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo as well as some parts of Abia State which operate from national electricity supply system.

Group Head, Corporate Communications, The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc…Read more

Customs’ AEO Programme Rakes N1.585trn Revenue

The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded revenue of ₦1.585 trillion after certification, reflecting a growth of ₦362.79 billion (29.68%) for the 51 AEO-certified entities as of 27 October 2025.

The revenue increased from ₦1.222 trillion before certification to ₦1.585 trillion after…Read more

Dangote’s $20bn Refinery Bets Big On Seas, Signals Deeper Push Into Shipping

The $20 billion Dangote Refinery has reinforced its identity as a global merchant refinery built around maritime logistics, with management outlining plans to deepen its footprint in shipping and regional energy trade as operations scale up.

Speaking after a facility tour by the Maritime Correspondents’ Organisation of…Read more

Cardoso: Africa Offers Great Opportunities In Renewable Energy

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has stated that Africa must grow, industrialise, create jobs, expand opportunities, and lift millions out of poverty, while also decarbonising and building climate resilience.

Cardoso, who stated this in his keynote speech at the Egypt 30by30 Programme…Read more

FG Plans N3trn Recapitalization For BoI

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to recapitalise the Bank of Industry (BOI) to N3trillion by 2026 as part of a broader strategy to stimulate industrial growth, deepen access to long-term financing, and strengthen Nigeria’s productive base.

The recapitalisation forms a key pillar of the National Industrial Policy 2025…Read more

Internet: Telcos Sustain Dominance Over ISPs As Subscribers Hit 148m

The latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has painted a stark picture of dominance in Nigeria’s internet landscape, revealing that mobile network operators control an overwhelming majority of the market.

As total active internet subscriptions climbed to 148.17 million in…Read more

Cardoso Tasks Central Banks, DFIs On Africa’s Growth

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said that Africa must grow, industrialise, create jobs, expand opportunities, and lift millions out of poverty, while also decarbonising and building climate resilience.

Mr Cardoso recently stated in his keynote speech at the Egypt 30by30 Programme…Read more

NGX Gains N684bn As 34 Stocks Rally

The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Wednesday as renewed buying interest in major counters lifted market capitalisation by N684 billion.

Data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) Daily Official List showed that…Read more

Remittance Of 1% Nigerian Content Levy Still Mandatory – NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reiterated that operators, contractors, and service companies in the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry of their mandatory obligation to remit one per cent (1%) Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) levy into the bank accounts officially designated by the Board.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the General Manager of the Corporate…Read more

FG, IEA Seal Pact On Methane Reduction, Clean Cooking Expansion

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to strengthen cooperation on methane emissions reduction, gas development, clean cooking access and technical support.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the spokesman for the…Read more
