Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, February 9, 2026 to Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Tinubu: BOI N636bn Disbursement Evidence Of Macroeconomic Reforms Strengthening Dev’t Finance Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has said that the disbursement of N636 billion in loans to businesses in 2025 by the Bank of Industry was concrete evidence that his government’s ongoing macroeconomic reforms were strengthening development finance institutions and unlocking capital for productive sectors of the economy.

He commended the milestone achieved by the bank while describing the

NNPC Ltd Notifies Of Scheduled Maintenance On Major Gas Plant, Facilities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has informed Nigerians that Seplat Energy Plc, a joint venture partner of NNPC Ltd and a key supplier of gas into the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network, has scheduled routine maintenance on its gas production facilities from 12th to 15th February 2026.

It stated that this planned activity forms part of standard industry safety and

New Telegraph Awards: AMCON Gets Special Recognition For Stella performance

Asset Management Corporation Of Nigeria (AMCON) on Friday got a Special Recognition For Stella performance in Asset recovery during the New Telegraph 2025 awards.

The event was held at the prestigious Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel

New Telegraph Awards: Zenith Bank Bags Bank Of The Year

One of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria, Zenith Bank PLC has been honored with the notable Financial Institution of the Year 2025 at the New Telegraph Newspaper annual dinner and award night held on Friday, 13 February, 2026 in Lagos state.

The award is in acknowledgememt of its remarkable financial performance

Bank Of Industry Disburses N636bn To Over 7,000 Businesses

Bank of Industry (BOI) has recorded its highest-ever annual disbursement, releasing a total of N636 billion to more than 7,000 businesses in 2025, in a landmark performance that underscores its expanding role in Nigeria’s industrial and economic development.

The development finance institution said the funding spanned critical sectors of

CBN Reviews Sanctions On Cheque Standards Defaulters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revised sanctions on defaulters of the Nigeria Cheque Standards (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers’ Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS)-NCS/ NICPAS 2.0.

In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank said the

NISO Warns Of Four Days Low Power Supply

Many parts of Nigeria could experience low electricity supply for four days as the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has warned of a scheduled maintenance shutdown of a major gas supply facility from 12 to 15 February 2026.

NISO stated that this could lead to a temporary reduction in available

Africa Must Integrate Or Risk Marginalization – NGA President

The President of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Akachukwu Nwokedi, has urged Africa to move decisively toward coordinated policy, shared infrastructure and collective diplomacy to transform its vast natural resources into broad-based prosperity.

He spoke while delivering a goodwill address at the Nigeria International

Dangote Refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit, Motor Spirit Block Hit 650,000 bpd Capacity

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it has achieved a major operational milestone with the full restoration and optimisation of its Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit (MS) production block.

In a statement on Thursday, it said that both units are now running at

OPEC: Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Rises By 37,000b/d OPEC

Nigeria crude oil production rose by 37,000 barrels per day rising from 1.422million barrels per day (mbpd) in December, 2025 to 1.459 million barrels per day (mbpd) in January, 2026 using direct communication. This was contained in the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report for January.

However, the country failed to reach its quota of 1.5mbpd as approved

Naira Rises To N1,348.95/$1 On Official Market

The naira strengthened for the third straight day against the dollar on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), rising to N1,348.95/$1 from N1,351.02/$1 and N1,354.26 per dollar on Tuesday and Monday, respectively , according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to traders, the local currency was steady at the parallel market

Africa Must Align Infrastructure, Others To Achieve Energy Security – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bashir Ojulari has identified shared infrastructure, policy alignment, coordinated investment frameworks, cross-border knowledge and technology exchange, integrated gas market development, and sustained regional diplomacy among National Oil Companies (NOCs) as key pillars for securing Africa’s energy future.

Ojulari disclosed this during a fireside chat with Deputy Chair of Ørsted and

CBN Okays Weekly FX Sale Of $150k To Each BDC

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the participation of licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) as part of efforts to improve foreign exchange liquidity in the retail segment of the market and meet the legitimate needs of end users.

The CBN has also approved that weekly FX purchases by each BDC be

Council To Enforce 12.5% Standardised Freight Forwarding Service Charge

As the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) moves to overhaul the country’s cargo clearance cost structure, shippers in Nigeria are to pay a standardised freight forwarding service charge of 12.5 per cent from this month.

The council explained that freight forwarding charges currently range between

Dangote Cuts Ex-Depot Fuel Price By N25 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Tuesday announced that it has reduced the gantry price of fuel by N25 per litre, lowering its ex-depot/gantry rate from N799 to N774 per litre.

According to a statement, the refinery communicated the