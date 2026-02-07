Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, February 2, 2026 to Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Dangote Refinery Produces Euro-Standard Fuels, Refutes Import Allegations

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) has dismissed reports suggesting that it imports finished petroleum products. It described the claims as false and rooted in a misunderstanding of standard refinery operations.

According to a statement yesterday DPRP is a modern, largescale merchant

BAS Capital Acquires DOT Microinsurance

BAS Capital has announced its acquisition of DOT Microinsurance Limited, New Telegraph reports.

The public disclosure follows regulatory approvals, including the

Transcorp Power Records 30% Year-On-Year Revenue Growth To ₦398.27bn

Transcorp Power Plc has recorded a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching ₦398.27 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, up from ₦305.94 billion in 2024, as improved generation capacity and tighter financial management boosted performance.

The power generation company, listed on the Nigerian Exchange as

Nat’l Grid: EKEDC Announces Power Disruptions As Generation Drops

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Friday announced a drop in power generation on Nigeria’s National Grid due to gas supply constraints.

EKEDC disclosed the current situation in a power update issued on its

EssoMobil, Partners To Invest $1bn In Nigeria’s Usan Field

Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria, Jagir Baxi, has said the company and its partners are preparing to commit $1 billion in deepwater Usan field, to capture 30,000 to 40,000 barrels of new production capacity.

He added that this will contribute meaningfully towards the

Savannah Energy Records 12% Increase In Cash Collection In Nigeria

Savannah Energy Plc operations in Nigeria have revealed that its gross production in Nigeria averaged 18.8 Kboepd for FY 2025, of which 83 per cent was gas (FY 2024: 88%).

A statement yesterday said following the completion of the SIPEC

How Nigeria Can Move From Potential To Economic Prosperity – Adedeji

Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has urged a paradigm shift from dependence on raw material exports to an economy that embraces ideas, innovation, and the production of complex products as a pathway to sustainable economic growth and national prosperity.

Adedeji made the submission while delivering the maiden Distinguished

NSC Board Pledges To Support FG’s 7% Economic Growth Target

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has resolved to support its management in playing a key role in helping the Federal Government achieve an economic growth target of at least seven per cent by 2027-2028.

At the inaugural meeting of the newly inaugurated board in Lagos, its

NIMASA Plans Expansion Of Deep Blue Project

Following global recognition of its maritime security achievements, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is considering an expansion of the Deep Blue Project to ensure sustainability and enhance its impact across the Gulf of Guinea.

The move follows the success of the maritime security architecture, which

Nigeria Needs To Revive Moribund Pipeline Infrastructure – Rainoil GMD

The Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, has emphasized the urgent need for the revival of Nigeria’s moribund pipeline infrastructure and the adoption of fair pricing mechanisms to drive sustainable growth in the nation’s energy sector.

Ogbechie made the call while speaking at a Mid/Downstream Transformation

Nigeria Targets Gas-Led Growth As Ekpo Unveils Major Power, Debt Reforms

The Federal Government has declared natural gas the backbone of Nigeria’s economic transformation, unveiling sweeping reforms in power supply, domestic gas utilization, and infrastructure development as it moves to unlock the country’s vast gas reserves for national growth.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, speaking during

NMDPRA: Nigeria Saves N6trn In 9M On Downstream Deregulation

The Authority Chief Executive (ACE) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Saidu Mohammed, has revealed that Nigeria saved about N6 trillion in just nine months following full deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector.

Mohammed made the revelation while delivering a keynote address

PENGASSAN Faults Reports On Alleged Maltreatment Of Workers By IOCs

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) National Secretariat has noted with concern a recent publication in a national newspaper alleging that the Association accused TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited of maltreatment of Nigerian employees, harassment by expatriates, violations of the Nigerian Local Content Act, racism, among other claims.

In a statement signed by the Acting General Secretary, Comrade Jerry Amah

UBA Group Announces Mishra As CEO UBA UK

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), has announced the appointment of Loknath Mishra as Chief Executive Officer of UBA UK.

A statement by the bank said the appointment, which takes effect from

Africa Loses $15bn Exporting Unprocessed Crude, Gas

Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), Farid Ghazali, has revealed that Africa is losing at least $15 billion every year by exporting crude oil and natural gas that should be processed locally.

This was as the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken