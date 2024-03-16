Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 11 to Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Hit 31.70% In February

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 31.70 per cent in February from 29.90 per cent recorded in January 2024.

New Telegraph reports that this figure indicates an increase of 1.80 per cent in its… Read more

Kaduna Refinery To Commence Production By December This Year

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, on Thursday, assured Nigerians that the Kaduna refinery would start producing by December this year.

This was as the Senate disowned the alleged report of fraud in the Turn Around… Read more

OPEC: Nigeria Loses Most Increased Production Status to Libya

Nigeria has lost the status of the most increased crude oil production member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for February 2024 to Libya This is according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for February released yesterday.

Nigeria held the most increased crude oil production country of… Read more

Petroleum Producers Seek Reversal Of Nigeria’s Declining Oil Production

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has expressed worries over Nigeria’s oil production decline, saying there is an urgent need to reverse it and strive towards national production goals of 4 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) and 13 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas per day.

(IPPG) is a leading association representing indigenous operators in Nigeria’s petroleum… Read more

Aig-Imoukhuede Becomes Access Holdings Chairman

Pioneer Access Bank Managing Director, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has been named the Non-Executive Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, replacing Mr. Abubakar Jimoh.

The erstwhile Chairman will continue to… Read more

Naira Falls To Record N1,617.96/$1 On Official Market

The naira dropped to a record low against the dollar on the official market during the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N1,617.96/$1 compared to N1,615.81 per dollar on Friday, data published by FMDQ Group shows.

At N1620 per dollar, the local currency, however… Read more

N7trn Expenditure: ‘Ignore IMF’s Advice On Electricity, Fuel Pump Price Cap’

A former President of the Nigerian German Business Group, (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, has urged the Federal Government to ignore the advice of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on electricity subsidy and fuel cap.

He said the two were necessary to fast-track industrialization and job creation… Read more

FCT: Targeting Effective Tax Collection With Digital Tools

Determined to surpass the N250 billion tax revenue target in the 2024 fiscal year, the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT- IRS) launched an e-portal platform for effective tax administration and to minimise loopholes.

Nigeria’s tax administration is a work in progress until such a time when taxpayers’… Read more

Tinubu Inaugurates GB’s Tomato Processing Plant

GB Foods, a leading culinary company with footprints in over 50 African and European countries, has announced a significant expansion of its investment in Nigeria, as it inaugurated a state-of-the-art integrated tomato processing plant and expanded farm facilities in Gafara, in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The farm and factory, spanning 1500 hectares of land, boasts a 620 metric tonnes per day processing plant and generates… Read more

Kaduna Electric Condemns Workers’ Strike, Says Action Not Justified

The Management of Kaduna Electric has said that the strike embarked upon by members of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) is completely unjustified and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Head of Corporate Communication, Kaduna… Read more

Rice, PMS Smuggling Decline In S/West Borders

In line with Federal Government policies towards ensuring food security for its teaming population as well as addressing the high cost of living.

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos said… Read more

Study: Global IT Spending To Reach $5.1trn In 2024

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $5.1 trillion in 2024, an increase of eight per cent from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc.

While generative AI (GenAI) has not yet had a material impact on IT spending, investment in AI more broadly is… Read more

Aircraft Maintenance: Nigeria Closing Gaps In N1.2trn Loss to Foreigners

Nigeria’s quest to boost its aircraft maintenance endeavour is gradually taking shape as an effort by one of the local airlines is manifesting some positive outcomes.

Not having a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in Nigeria has forced airlines to be at… Read more

Beverages: NAFDAC’s Ban Misplaced Priority, Elitist Agenda

The dust raised by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s decision to ban the production and sales of alcoholic beverages in sachets is yet to settle as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described it as a misplaced priority and an elitist agenda.

The group said the decision, which is purely… Read more

PMS: Stakeholders Deplore $162M Charges on Importation

Stakeholders in oil and gas sector have risen to challenge the full dollarization of petroleum product importation, saying that the N226 billion ($162 million) charged yearly by agencies in the maritime industry is responsible for the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Findings revealed that Nigeria consumed 16.2 million… Read more