Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, January 26, 2026 to Saturday, January 31, 2026.

NNPC, Others Hike Fuel Pump Prices

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) yesterday increased its fuel pump prices N785 per litre in Lagos to N835 per litre and from N815 to N839 per litre in Abuja.

These represent an increase of N50 in Lagos and a N20 in Abuja. Recall that

NNPC Ltd Unveils Gas Master Plan 2.0

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has officially unveiled its Gas Master Plan (GMP) 2026, tagged NGMP 2026.

A statement issued on Friday by the Chief Corporate Communications

NGX Chairman Urges Stronger US–Nigeria Business Ties

The Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Plc, Umaru Kwairanga, has underscored the importance of sustained dialogue, trust and collaboration in strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the United States (US).

Speaking at the US–Nigeria Council Dinner held in Lagos, Kwairanga described

Workplace Safety: NSITF Advocates Safety Culture

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister. Oluwaseun Faleye has called for a nationwide shift from mere workplace safety compliance to the entrenchment of a sustainable safety culture across Nigerian industries.

The NSITF boss made this call in Abuja at the NSITF–NECA Safe Workplace

Dangote Refinery Affirms Capacity To Supply 75m Litres Of Petrol Daily

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reaffirmed its capacity to supply fuel volumes significantly more than Nigeria’s estimated domestic consumption.

The refinery said it can supply 75 million litres of Premium Motor

Nigeria Targets $50bn Trade Volume With China By 2030

The Director-General of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has disclosed to a high-powered delegation from the Chinese Embassy that Nigeria’s ambition is to significantly scale up bilateral trade, targeting 350 billion RMB (approximately $50 billion) trade volume by 2030.

The delegation comprised Mr. Zhou Hongyou, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese

FY’25: Wema Bank Delivers Strong Profit Growth, Balance Sheet Expansion

Wema Bank Plc recorded a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, driven by robust growth in interest income, improved operating efficiency and strong customer deposit mobilisation, which combined to lift profitability and strengthen the bank’s balance sheet.

According to the bank's consolidated and separate financial statements

Workers Push For CBN’s Repossession Of Commodity Exchange

For fear that the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) is moving to its precipice as a result of bad management, the workers are pleading with Presidentl Bola Tinubu to return the facility to the control of Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN).

They reasoned that the return of the Exchange formerly known Abuja

NAFDAC Disruptions: MAN Projects Spike In Value Of Unsold Goods Beyond N1.4trn

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that inventory of unsold goods in warehouses is set to skyrocket beyond the current N1.4 trillion at the end of the first quarter following disruptions caused by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on businesses of its members in the wine and spirits sector.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in

FGN Bond Auctions Attracted N2.25trn Bids In January

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has recorded strong investor demand at the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auctions conducted in January with total subscriptions significantly exceeding the amounts on offer across the three re-opened instruments.

According to the auction results released by the DMO, a total of N900 billion

NAFDAC Begins Full Enforcement Of Sachet Alcohol Ban, Says No Company shut

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed its enforcement of the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small plastic or glass bottles below 200 millilitres.

In a press release issued on January 28 and signed by the Director-General

BUA Foods Equity Rises To N702.79bn On Profit Growth

BUA Foods Plc has delivered a strong financial performance in the year ended December 31, 2025, posting significant growth in revenue, profitability and shareholders’ funds, as improved operating efficiency and sharply lower finance costs strengthened earnings.

According to the company's unaudited financial statements, group

Ogun, World Bank Invest Over N5bn In Women Empowerment – Abiodun

The Ogun State Government and the World Bank Group have jointly invested over ₦5 billion in women-focused empowerment and livelihood initiatives over the past six years, Governor Dapo Abiodun has disclosed.

The governor made this known on Wednesday while receiving

Cardoso Reaffirms Commitment To Financial Sector Reform

As part of the effort to attract long term investments into the country, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Government Mr Olayemi Cardoso, yesterday, hosted a delegation from British International Investment (BII), led by its Chair, Ms. Diana Layfield, alongside the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery.

The Governor reaffirmed the CBN's commitment to

Tax Policy Implementation Committee Sustains Stakeholder Engagement

The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) has continued its stakeholder engagement programme, convening a high-level consultative session with leading tax advisory firms, professional bodies, and institutional representatives to support the effective implementation of Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws.

The institutions were represented by their national presidents, while the