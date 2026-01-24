Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, January 19, 2026 to Saturday, January 24, 2026.

National Grid Collapses For First Time In 2026

Nigeria’s national electricity grid has collapsed for the first time in 2026, plunging several parts of the country into darkness.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System…

World Bank: 2025 Capped 5-Year Recovery From 2020 Recession

As the year 2026 kicks-off for growth, the Wotld Bank has affirmed that the global economy demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2025 despite increased trade tensions and policy uncertainties.

It said in a blog that activity was supported by a stockpiling of goods, strong…

BII Provides Anchor Investment For Allianz’s $1bn Blended Finance Fund

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s impact investor and development finance institution, has announced it will be an anchor investor for the Allianz Credit Emerging Markets fund (ACE).

The blended finance fund, which was launched at BII in London…

Afreximbank Terminates Credit Rating Relationship With Fitch

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), on Friday, announced the termination of its credit rating relationship with Fitch Ratings.

In a terse statement, the pan-African multilateral financial…

MTN Nigeria Recorded 9,218 Fibre Cuts In 2025

MTN Nigeria, the nation’s largest telecommunications operator, is facing a severe operational crisis driven by an epidemic of fibre optic cable damage, site vandalism, and theft.

The company has disclosed that it suffered a staggering 9,218 separate…

Treasury Bills Auction Attracts N3.44trn Investor Demand

Demand at the Treasury Bills (T-bills) primary market auction remained exceptionally strong, as total investor subscriptions far exceeded the amount on offer, underscoring sustained appetite for fixed-income securities amid elevated yields.

Market data from the auction showed total subscriptions of about N3.44…

AEC: Africa’s Critical Minerals Forecast To Increase Five-Fold By 2035

As the world accelerates its shift from fossil fuels to clean energy technologies, there are indications that Africa is emerging as a central player in supplying the minerals that underpin this transformation.

Indeed, a new report from the stable of African Energy Chamber (AEC)…

FG, Niger Launch 100,000-Hectare Agro-Industrial Revolution, Set April Harvest Target

The Federal Government and Niger State have officially launched a 100,000-hectare agro-industrial revolution under the Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities (SIPC) programme, with an ambitious target to harvest the first crops by April 2026.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in…

GTCO’s N10bn Private Placement Fully Subscribed

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the successful completion of its private placement of 125 million ordinary shares, which was fully subscribed at a total value of N10 billion.

According to an allotment announcement published on the Nigerian…

Seplat Energy Appoints Tony Elumelu To Board As Olivier Langavant Resigns

Seplat Energy Plc has announced a change to its board, appointing Tony Elumelu as a Non-Executive Director while Olivier Cleret de Langavant resigns, effective January 22, 2026.

In a corporate announcement on Thursday, Seplat Energy said Mr. Langavant…

FG Launches CVFF Application Portal For Indigenous Shipowners

The Federal Government has launched the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) Application Portal for indigenous shipowners.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, unveiled…

Over $4bn Spent On PH, Warri, Kaduna Refineries’ Rehabilitation – PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has said that over $4 billion has been spent on the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries over time.

It added that the amount included funds approved and disbursed for the…

Digital Lending Rule: FCCPC Goes After Violators

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has commenced enforcement measures against Digital Money Lending (DML) operators that did not regularise their status in accordance with the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025 (DEON Regulations).

New Telegraph reports that the stipulated deadline was Monday…

FX Loss Of N2.04bn Hits NEM Insurance Q4 Profit Despite Revenue Surge

NEM Insurance Plc has reported a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profitability for the year ended December 31, 2025, largely driven by a significant foreign exchange loss, even as revenue growth and balance sheet expansion remained strong.

According to its interim financial statements filed with the…

Unity Bank Unveils App To Deepen Digital Banking Experience

Unity Bank Plc has upgraded its Unifi mobile banking platform, to strengthen security, improve transaction speed and simplify digital payments. The bank, in a statement yesterday, said the latest update, Unifi version 2.3, is an improved features also designed to enhance convenience for customers.

The statement said: "Key upgrades included enhanced security protocols…