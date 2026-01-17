Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, January 12, 2026 to Saturday, January 17, 2026.

SEC Raises Minimum Capital For Capital Market Operators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a sweeping review of minimum capital requirements for regulated capital market entities, significantly raising thresholds across brokerage, fund management, market infrastructure, fintech and digital asset operations in a move aimed at strengthening market resilience and investor protection.

The new framework, contained in Circular No. 26-1 dated January 16, 2026, is

LIRS Reiterates January 31 Deadline For Employers’ Tax Returns Filing

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reiterated the statutory deadline of January 31, 2026 for all employers of labour in Lagos State to fulfil their statutory obligation to file their annual tax returns for the 2025 financial year.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Dr Ayodele

NRS Restates Commitment To Unify Taxes Under New Laws

The Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has restated that the objective of the new tax law is to unify the tax system in the country.

He said the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) had sent a proposal to

N246bn Allocation To NEDC Not For Salary Alone –DG Budget

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) does not operate an N246 billion salaries budget, as falsely alleged in a social media space, the Budget Office of the Federation declared.

Clarifying this position in press statement on Thursday, Director – General

Dangote Splashes N15bn To Appreciate Cement Distributors

Dangote Cement Plc has celebrated its top distributors and customers with N15 billion worth of rewards for their continued loyalty, resilience, and outstanding performance.

The 2026 Distributors' Awards Night, held in Lagos, celebrated the company's

VAT Is On Charges Collected By Banks On Customers’ Transactions –NRS

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has dispelled misinformation on the imposition of Value-Added Tax (VAT) on banking services, including electronic money transfer, fees and commission, describing the reports as incorrect and misleading.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, NRS said VAT had

Gas, Petrol Supplies Improve As Stocks, LPG Output Rise – NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has reported improved petrol availability, rising cooking gas output, and stronger fuel stock levels nationwide in December 2025.

According to the NMDPRA Fact Sheet: State of the Midstream and

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Posts Robust 2025 Performance

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) ended the 2025 financial year on a strong note, reporting higher income, improved net asset value (NAV), and sustained distributions to investors, according to its unaudited quarterly investor report for the period ended December 31, 2025.

The infrastructure-focused fund recorded a total income of N25.78 billion for

Inflation Peaks At 15.15% In December – NBS

Nigeria’s inflation rate reached 15.15% in December 2025, up from 14.45% in November 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Thursday.

The Bureau noted that the December figure was calculated using a new

NGX Targets Climate-Aligned Capital With Net Zero Initiative

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has launched its Net Zero Initiative, a strategic effort to place climate action and sustainability at the core of Nigeria’s capital market, aligning the country with the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Speaking at a closing gong ceremony to mark the launch, the Group Managing

OPEC Report: Nigeria’s H2 2025 Economic Growth Boosted By Non-Oil Sector

On Wednesday, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has admitted the positive impact of Nigeria’s non-oil sector on its economic growth in the second half of 2025.

This is contained in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released on

TotalEnergies Forecasts Modest Q1 2026 Profit

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has projected a modest profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by strong operating cash generation but weighed down by high finance costs and thin margins, according to its earnings and cash flow forecasts submitted to the Nigerian Exchange.

The downstream oil marketer expects revenue of about ₦277.85 billion for

Dangote Refinery: We’ve Achieved 50m Liters Daily Offtake Of Fuel

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Plc on Wednesday said it has reached a daily offtake of 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

David Bird, Managing Director (MD) of the Dangote Refinery made this

FG Offers 50 Oil Blocs For Bidding, Warns Against Dormant Licenses

The Federal Government has warned against dormant oil bloc licences, saying possessing licences should not be a status symbol. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, warned owners of undeveloped or unexplored oil blocs from bidding for new ones.

He spoke yesterday during the 2025 Licensing Round Pre-Bid conference in

Financial Institutions Set To Apply 7.5% VAT On Banking Services

Financial institutions have begun informing customers of a government-backed regulatory change that will require the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on selected banking and service fees starting Monday, January 19, 2026.

In customer notices is sued by Moniepoint, the institutions said a 7.5 per cent