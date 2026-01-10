Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, January 5, 2026 to Saturday, January 10, 2026.

First HoldCo Rejigs Non-Bank Subsidiaries’ Boards After Regulatory Approvals

First HoldCo Plc has announced a series of new board appointments across its non-commercial banking subsidiaries, following regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Insurance Commission.

The appointments, disclosed today, form part of the Group's ongoing efforts to

Flightpadi Launches Ava, Africa’s First AI-Powered Conversational Flight Booking Assistant

Flightpadi , a Nigerian travel technology company, has launched Ava, Africa’s first AI-powered conversational flight booking assistant, designed to simplify how travellers search, book, and manage flights using chat-based conversations.

Ava allows travellers to find flights, compare prices, book tickets, and

Global Infant Formula Recall Excludes Those Produced In Nigeria – Nestlé

Nestlé Nigeria has moved to calm public concerns following a voluntary and precautionary recall of specific batches of Nestlé infant formula in some countries, stressing that all infant formula products sold in Nigeria are safe and not affected by the global action.

In a statement issued by the company, Nestlé Nigeria clarified that the recall

Faroukgate: Dangote Files Fresh Petition Against Ex-NMDPRA Boss

Days after withdrawing a corruption petition from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has filed a fresh petition against the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The petition, submitted through Dangote's legal representative, follows the

Fuel Station Attendants Panic As Rano Unveils Automated Stations

Petrol station attendants under the aegis of Concerned Petrol Station Workers have called on the Federal Government and relevant regulatory agencies to develop clear policies to balance technological innovation with labour protection.

The workers in a statement acknowledged the need for

Failed Transactions: NCC, CBN To Roll Out Customer Refund Framework

In line with the consumerfocused objectives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the two regulators have drawn up a framework to address consumer complaints arising from unsuccessful airtime and data transactions during network downtimes, system glitches, or human input errors.

The framework, according to NCC in a statement, is the

Tinubu Hails NGX N100trn Market Cap, Calls For Deeper Local Investments

President Bola Tinubu has commended corporate Nigeria, investors and capital market stakeholders following the Nigerian Exchange’s (NGX) historic crossing of the N100 trillion market capitalisation threshold, describing the feat as a strong signal of renewed confidence in the Nigerian economy.

In a State House press statement issued and signed by Bayo Onanuga

Decade Of Gas Achieves Over $2bn Investment, Targets $30bn By 2030

The Decade of Gas Secretariat has said that the Decade of Gas programme achieved increased upstream investments of over $2 billion, through three Final Investment Decisions—Iseni, Ubeta, and HI which he said was achieved between 2023- 2025.

It added that it targeted $30 billion investment by 2030

UBA Allots 3.16bn Shares As Rights Issue Records Strong Investor Demand

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has successfully completed its N50.00 per share rights issue, allotting a total of 3,156,869,665 ordinary shares to shareholders following strong demand during the offer period.

In a formal announcement on the Nigerian Exchange, the bank said the

China–Nigeria Trade Hits $22.3bn, Envoy Projects Deeper Ties

The Chinese Consul-General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, says China–Nigeria bilateral trade exceeded $22.3 billion between January and October 2025.

Yuqing disclosed this at the Lagos Forum New Year Media Symposium

Customs Generates N15.59bn At Seme Border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command has recorded 117 per cent increase in revenue generation by collecting N15.59 billion in 2025 at Seme as against the ₦7.17 billion collected in 2024.

Also, in December 2025, the command generated ₦3.63 billion

Porting: More Telephone Subscribers Switch Networks Over Poor Services

The impact of Nigeria’s poor telecommunications services has continued to bounce back at the operators as subscribers sustain the use of the porting window to switch networks.

According to statistics by the Nigerian Communications

Stocks Rally As Gainers Dominate NGX Trading Session

Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a positive note yesterday as strong buying interest in several mid- and large-cap stocks lifted prices across key sectors, with gainers clearly dominating market activity.

Market data showed that the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced

FirstBank Meets N500bn Regulatory Capital Requirement

First HoldCo Plc has announced that its commercial banking subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria (FirstBank), has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) minimum capital requirement of N500 billion.

According to a press release, this was achieved following the completion

Single Window Platform To Boost Efficiency

Maritime industry is set to improve significantly this year due to major reconstruction projects and the implementation of a National Single Window policy aimed at boosting efficiency and reducing cargo clearing time among others, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Global maritime industry in 2026 is forecast to experience a supply-demand