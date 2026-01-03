Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, December 29, 2025 to Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Fidelity Bank Appoints Onwughalu As Chairman

Tier one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the completion of the tenure of Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2025, and the appointment of Mrs Amaka Onwughalu as the new Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2026.

The board transitions are in alignment with the bank's policy and

NNPCL Targets $30bn Investment By 2030

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) plans to raise at least $30 billion by 2030 according to Bloomberg.

It added that the fundraising target forms part of a broader strategy to

2026: FG Commits To Repositioning Steel Sector

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to unlocking the vast potentials of Nigeria’s steel resources for inclusive and sustainable development.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, made the

2026: MAN Outlines Conditions For Manufacturing Rebound

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says prospects for a rebound in the manufacturing sector in 2026 exist provided favourable macroeconomic indicators are improved upon, alongside deliberate policy execution.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said this in the

Quick-Profit Mindset Fueling Nigeria’s Investment Scams–SEC DG

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, has warned that the growing prevalence of fraudulent investment schemes remains one of the most damaging weaknesses in Nigeria’s financial system, urging investors to prioritise education, vigilance and informed decision-making.

Speaking on the need to strengthen investor protection and market integrity

2026: Translate Macroeconomic Reforms Into Broad-based Prosperity – LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the only challenge for Nigeria’s economy this 2026 is to move beyond stability and translate macroeconomic reforms into broad-based prosperity.

In deed, the chamber urged the government to consolidate the gains of

Heirs Energies Acquires 20.07% Stake In Seplat Energy In $500m Deal

Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, has acquired the entire 20.07 per cent equity stake (120.4 million ordinary shares) previously held by Maurel & Prom S.A. in Seplat Energy Plc (Seplat Energy) at a price of GBP3.05 pence per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $500 million.

The acquisition represents a further milestone in Heirs Energies

Nigeria Revenue Service Unveils Official Logo

A new dawn in revenue administration in the country officially begins today as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) which replaces the now rested Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) unveils its institutional brand identity.

NRS came into operation following the signing of its enabling law

Tax Act: DG Budget Defends Integrity Of Reform Acts

The Budget Office of the Federation has reaffirmed the integrity of Nigeria’s newly enacted Tax Reform Acts, cautioning against what it described as governance by speculation and unverified claims following allegations of post-passage alterations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director General of Budget

Sterling HoldCo Insiders Mop Up Additional 164m Shares Amid Recapitalisation Push

Yemi Odubiyi and Abubakar Suleiman have strengthened their shareholder positions in Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc through a combined year-end purchase worth N1.156 billion.

Disclosures published on the Nigerian Exchange showed that

CBN: Bank Loans To Govt Rise By 6.31% To N26.35trn In November

The financial institutions’ total loans to the government increased by 6.31 per cent, or N1.56 trillion, to N26.35 trillion in November 2025 from N24.79 trillion in the preceding month, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph's analysis of the latest "Money and Credit statistics," posted on

Nigerian Stock Market Gains N36.6trn In 2025

Trading activities on the Nigerian stock market recorded an impressive performance in 2025, underscoring a year of strong investor confidence, improved liquidity and broad-based market participation.

Market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange opened the year at

Dangote Announces 10-Day Credit Facility For Oil Marketers

Dangote Group has announced a 10-day credit facility backed by bank guarantee for fuel marketers which includes station owners and dealers.

In a statement on its official X handle yesterday, it also announced

Nigeria Records Overall Balance Of Payments Surplus In Q3 2025

Nigeria recorded an overall Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of $4.60 billion in the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the deficit recorded in the preceding quarter, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The improvement was underpinned by a sustained current account