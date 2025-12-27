Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, December 21, to Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Tax Act: FG, State To Develop Joint Harmonization Law For Adoption

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, in collaboration with the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), have developed a model tax harmonisation law for adoption by states and local governments.

Eyesan Assumes Duty As NUPRC Boss, Vows Bold Reset In Oil, Gas Sector

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has assumed office with a clear message to advance the country’s upstream oil and gas sector in line with the mandate of the Commission as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

NSC Approves New Port Charges For Shipping Companies

Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has approved an increase in charges for shipping companies in Nigeria.

Nigeria Imports N249bn Worth Of Palm Oil From Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria has shifted to Cote d’Ivoire to import 143, 250 tonnes of palm oil valued at N249 billion ($172 million) as demand exceeded local supply. It was learnt that a tonne of the produce, which was $934 in the mid year, had risen to $1,200 per metric tonne in the global market.

NNPC Ltd Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Responsible Energy Devt In Ogoniland

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and responsible energy development in Ogoniland.

Access Holdings Plans $3bn Sustainable Loan Portfolio By 2027

Access Holdings Plc has set an ambitious sustainability agenda, announcing a five-year target to cut operational emissions by 50 per cent and expand its sustainability-focused loan portfolio to $3 billion by 2027, according to its 2024 Group Sustainability Report.

Dangote Releases Hotline For Reporting MRS Stations Selling PMS Above N739

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the launch of a dedicated hotline for Nigerians to report any MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the approved pump price of N739 per litre.

2026 Budget: Crude Oil Projection Achievable – PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has expressed confidence that Nigeria’s ₦58.18 trillion 2026 Budget, based on a daily crude oil production projection of 1.84 million barrels per day (mbpd) and an official oil price benchmark of $64–$65 per barrel, is realistic and achievable.

FG Moves To Shut Door On Used-vehicle Imports, Targets Auto Policy Law By 2026

The Federal Government is accelerating plans to curb Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on imported used vehicles, signalling a major policy pivot aimed at strengthening local automobile manufacturing, raising vehicle quality standards and deepening the country’s industrial base.

CBN To Banks: Ensure System Availability For Use Of Foreign Cards

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all banks and other financial institutions to ensure “Uninterrupted and efficient local currency withdrawal, payment and transfer services for users of foreign-issued payment cards nationwide.”

World Bank Approves $500m To Expand Finance For MSMEs In Nigeria

The World Bank has approved a $500 million financing package for Nigeria to help mobilise private investment and expand access to and usage of inclusive, innovative financial products for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

CPS: PFAs To Cut Investment In FG Securities From 60%

As assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme continues to enjoy robust growth, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) is considering plans to reduce investment in Federal Government securities from the current 60 per cent to 50 per cent or less. This was disclosed at the 2025 PenCom Media Conference held in Lagos.

Tinubu’s Reforms Positively Impacting Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector — IPPG

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Mr. Adegbite Falade, has said that reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration are positively impacting Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Yuletide: Consumers Salute Tinubu, Dangote For Affordable Fuel Prices

As Nigerians prepare for the festive season, the Forum of Consumers for National Growth (FCNG) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Dangote Group for their roles in driving down petrol prices across the country, describing the developments as clear evidence that economic reforms are yielding tangible benefits at grassroots levels.

Yuletide: FG Cautions Road Transporters Against Arbitrary Fare Hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FC- CPC) has cautioned inter-city road transport operators against arbitrary and unexplained fare increases during the ongoing yuletide travel period, following a surge in consumer complaints across several parts of the country.

