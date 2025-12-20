Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, December 15, to Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Senate Confirms Eyesan, Aliyu As New Heads Of Petroleum Regulators

The Senate on Friday confirmed Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The confirmation followed the adoption of a report by the Joint Senate…Read more

PenCom Unveils Pencare Pilot For Low-income Retirees March 2026

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) will commence the pilot phase of the Pension Industry Healthcare Initiative (PenCare) in March 2026, targeting no fewer than 30,000 low-income retirees across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative covers retirees…Read more

Dangote Refinery’s PMS Supply’ll Reduce Petrol Price, Says IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on all its members nationwide to patronise the Dangote Refinery in their purchase of PMS products, noting that the refinery already offers the best affordable price for all marketers, even as free delivery commences in January 2026.

The association also expressed delight over a recent agreement by the…Read more

Oyetola Presents Bakassi Deep Seaport Certificate Of Compliance To Otu

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented the Certificate of Compliance for the Bakassi Deep Seaport to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, during a courtesy visit by the governor to the minister’s office in Abuja.

Presenting the certificate, Oyetola described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as…Read more

Customs To Slam 3% Interest Penalty On Delayed Remittance By Banks

Henceforth, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) who fail in remitting collected revenue on behalf of Nigeria Customs within the prescribed period will pay interest penalty interest of 3% above the prevailing Nigerian Interbank Offered Rate (NIBOR) to cover delay duration .

The step is being taken to tackle instances of banks collecting revenue on…Read more

SMEDAN Secures N12bn Loan At 9% Interest For SMEs Expansion

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has secured a N12 billion loan to be disbursed at nine per cent interest rate to aid the expansion of small and mediumsized enterprises and other nano businesses typically run by individuals across the country.

Some state governments, which include Enugu, Katsina, Kaduna, and…Read more

FG To Disburse $50m Women Exporters’ Fund In Q1’26

The first tranche of Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) fund totalling $50 million will be disbursed in the first quarter of 2026, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni confirmed.

Her assurance on Wednesday preceded completion of capacitybuilding and…Read more

NUPRC CCE, Komolafe Resigns

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Olugbenga Komolafe, has resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

This was contained in a press statement issued by President Tinubu’s…Read more

NMDPRA Boss, Farouk Ahmed Resigns

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, has tendered his resignation following the allegation of corruption.

New Telegraph gathered that the NMDPRA boss tendered his resignation in a…Read more

Obi Raises Transparency Concerns Over Nigeria–France Tax Cooperation MoU

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concerns over recent reports of a tax cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and France, calling for greater transparency, public disclosure, and accountability in agreements that affect national revenue systems.

In a statement shared on X, Obi said while international collaboration is…Read more

Oyedele: Reform To Address Multiplicity Of Taxes On Businesses

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has clarified that the new tax system expected to commence next year is projected to address the issues of multiplicity of taxes and prodding taxing agencies in the country.

Specifically, Oyedele explained that Nigeria had one of the highest…Read more

FG Loses N1.2trn To Delay In Cargo Tracking Note Implementation

Delay in the implementation of International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) is making the Federal Government lose N1.2 trillion annually from nonstandardised cargo declarations and transshipment concealment in the seaports.

The platform is a critical tool for enhancing transparency, security and…Read more

FG Records N30.1trn Revenue Shortfall In 2025 Budget

The Federal Government has recorded a revenue shortfall of about ₦30.1 trillion in the 2025 fiscal year, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed on Tuesday.

Edun revealed this while appearing before the House of Representatives…Read more

Dangote Submits Petition Against NMDPRA MD, Farouk Ahmed, To ICPC Over Alleged Corruption

Chairman of Dangote Group, Dr. Aliko Dangote, has formally submitted a petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Ahmed Farouk, over alleged corruption and financial impropriety.

The petition, dated December 16, 2025, was submitted through Dangote’s…Read more

FG Suspends Enforcement Of NAFDAC Sachet Alcohol Ban Pending Review

The Federal Government has directed an immediate suspension of all enforcement measures related to the proposed ban on sachet alcohol products by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), pending the conclusion of consultations and a final directive.

The directive, issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of…Read more