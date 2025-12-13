Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, December 8, to Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Oyedele: Company Income Tax To Drop To 25% From January 2026

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has stated that under the country’s new tax laws, set to come into effect from January next year, Nigeria’s Company Income Tax (CIT) rate will drop to 25 per cent from the current 30 per cent.

Oyedele, who disclosed this at a special media workshop in Lagos on Friday, said

BREAKING: Dangote Crashes Fuel Ex-Depot Price To N699 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its fuel ex-depot price from N828 to N699 per litre. This is a 15.58% cut.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited

2026: NNPCL Targets Over 2m Barrels Daily Oil Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it intends to achieve more than two million barrels per day crude oil production target for 2026 due to successful collaborations with oil communities.

The head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring

FG Unveils Pioneer Gas Trading Licence, Clearing Authorisation

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Thursday presented Nigeria’s first Gas Trading Licence and Clearing House and Settlement Authorisation to JEX Markets Limited, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The official presentation was done in Abuja by Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of

Oyedele: New Tax Regime To Benefit Nigerians, Grow Economy

The Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has reaffirmed his belief that Nigerian employees, employers and businesses stand to benefit more from the new tax law set to be implemented from January.

Oyedele, who stated this yesterday in Lagos during an interactive session

PoS Transaction: CBN Directs Banks To Maintain Connectivity With NIBSS, UPSL

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, announced new directives which, it said, are mandatory for acquirers(bank and nonbank), processors, Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs) and Payments Terminal Service Aggregators (PTSAs) to comply within one month from yesterday.

In a circular, the apex bank said the new directives are in furtherance of

Nigeria’s Oil Rises To 1.436mbpd, Fails OPEC Quota Again

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose marginally to 1.436 million barrels per day (mbpd) in November, which was an increase of 35,000 barrels per day from that of October that was 1.401mbpd, using direct communication.

This is contained in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries

Nigeria Drops Nine Places In ‘Where To Invest In Africa’ Rankings

Nigeria dropped from its ninth place last year to the eighteenth position in Rand Merchant Bank’s (RMB) “Where to Invest in Africa” 2025/26 rankings.

According to the rankings, Seychelles retained its position as the

Tax: Financial Institutions’ CIT Surged 149.51% To N1.14trn In H1’25

The Federal Government generated a total of N1.14 trillion as Company Income Tax (CIT) from financial and insurance activities in the first six months of this year, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The amount is 149.51 per cent, or N681.75 billion, higher than the N455.98

Oil Import: ‘Over $20bn In Downstream Infrastructure Investment Needed’

The African Energy Chamber (AEC)has disclosed that over $20 billion in downstream infrastructure investment is needed by 2050 to handle imports and distribution segments in the African continent.

Specifically, the AEC pointed out that flagship projects like Nigeria's Dangote

Nigeria Customs Extends AEO Migration Deadline To January 2026

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the migration deadline for all beneficiaries of the Fast Track Scheme to the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, moving the cut-off date from 31 December 2025 to 1 January 2026.

Existing Fast Track beneficiaries who have not completed their migration are

Global Standards Becoming Gatekeepers Of Trade – World Bank

The World Bank has warned that Nigeria and other developing countries risk deeper marginalisation in global commerce as international standards increasingly determine who can participate in trade and which products gain access to global markets.

In its World Development Report 2025: Standards for Development

Nigeria Unveils First Gas Trading Licence, Clearing House

In a significant step to transform the nation’s natural gas sector, the Federal Government has launched Nigeria’s first Gas Trading Licence and Clearing House & Settlement Authorisation, aimed at promoting transparency, competitiveness, and long-term investment in the industry.

Stakeholders at the event hailed the dual launch as a defining moment

FIRS, French Tax Agency Partner On Digital Transformation, Others

On the verge of transition to the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) next month, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and its French counterpart, Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFP), have signed a memorandum of understanding on areas of mutual interest and promotion of efficient tax administration.

Speaking at the French Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday, where the event took

Regional Integration: Dangote Emerges ECOWAS Business Council Chair

The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has emerged the pioneer Chairperson of the ECOWAS Business Council (EBC), a new, independent platform being launched by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to empower the private sector, boost regional trade, foster investment, and drive economic integration by bridging the gap between businesses and policymakers across West Africa.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Toura, announced