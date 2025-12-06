Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, December 1, to Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Tax Policy Will Be Implemented With Human Face – C’ttee Chairman

Ahead of January 1st, 2026, billed for the implementation of a new tax policy regime, the tax implementation committee has assured Nigerians that not do anything that would be disruptive or injurious to the economy.

Dispelling the fears being nursed with respect to the implementation of…

Oil Prices Rise Over Ukrainian Attacks On Russian Supply Facility

Oil prices rose yesterday, amid supply concerns after Russian energy infrastructure was subjected to Ukrainian attacks, while faltering peace talks reduced expectations of Russian oil flows returning to global markets.

Brent crude rose 14 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to trade at $62.81 , while U.S…

Value Of Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Sales Up 19% To N3.1trn

Nigeria has recorded excess of 19 per cent or 124,727.09 Million Standard Cubic Feet (MMSCF) or 3.11 million tonnes valued at N3.1 trillion ($2.06 billion) from domestic gas sales in 10 months.

As at December 1, 2025, price per 20 tonnes of Liqueficed Petroleum Gas (LPG)…

FG Begins N185bn Gas Legacy Debt Repayment

The Federal Government has commenced the settlement of ₦185 billion in long-standing debts owed to natural gas producers, a move aimed at revitalising the gas industry and stabilising power generation.

The approval, endorsed by the National Economic Council (NEC) under…

Nigeria Urged To Address Infrastructure Gaps To Maximise AfCFTA Benefits

Nigeria has been urged to tackle inadequate infrastructure, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and skills gaps to fully harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

With the right policies and investments, AfCFTA has the potential to drive…

UBA Partners Lions Group, Wakanow On Exclusive Offers For ‘Detty Side’ Campaign

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), has announced a strategic partnership with the Lions Group, a leading entertainment and lifestyle company, targeted at delivering exclusive benefits to customers and Nigerians as part of the highly anticipated ‘Welcome to the Detty Side’ festive campaign.

This collaboration, which will offer premium entertainment experiences…

NPA Urges Kano Non-Oil Exporters To Leverage Improved Port Connectivity

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has called on non-oil exporters in Kano to take full advantage of improved port–hinterland connectivity to drive their export cargoes to global markets.

Speaking at the NPA Special Day during the Kano International Trade Fair…

CBN Ends Cash Deposit Limit For Bank Customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has removed all cash-deposit limits for bank customers while maintaining strict weekly withdrawal ceilings under a revised set of cash-related policies that take effect on January 1, 2026.

The changes were announced in a circular issued on Tuesday and signed by…

World Bank: Nigeria, Others Account For Nearly 30% Of Total IDA-Eligible Debt

The World Bank has said that Nigeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan now collectively account for almost 30 per cent of the total external debt owed by countries eligible for International Development Association (IDA) support.

The Bank disclosed this in its International Debt Report 2025 released…

EBA Purchase: AMCON Repays N3.6trn To CBN Till Date

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the government-owned agency established in 2010 to stabilise and revitalise the Nigerian financial system, has repaid about N3.6 trillion to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since its inception.

The Managing Director and CEO of the corporation, Mr Gbenga Alade…

FG, Boeing Sign Aircraft Maintenance Deal To Stem $200m Overseas Repairs

The Federal Government has signed agreements with aircraft giant, Boeing and Cranfield University, to establish a state-of-the-art aircraft maintenance facility, otherwise known as aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), saying it would help reduce the $200 million annual capital flight for aircraft overseas.

The government disclosed that Aero Contractors and XEJet were…

NERC: 700,000 Meters Available For Distribution

The Vice Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Musiliu Oseni, has said that between 600,000 and 700,000 electricity meters are currently available in Nigeria for distribution. He urged distribution companies (DisCos) to speed up their rollout and improve public communication.

According to a post obtained from NERC's X handle, he spoke at…

UBA Group Ushers In 2025 Yuletide, Lights Up Lagos Marina

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, lit up the atmosphere of the Lagos Marina on Monday, with thousands of bright, colourful lights and serenading carols to ring in this year’s yuletide season.

The beautifully organised ceremony had in attendance the bank's…

‘Nigeria Needs To Attract Substantial Part Of $700bn Energy Investment’

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has said that Nigeria needs to attract substantial part of the $700 billion global investment target, which the world plans to raise, to avoid an energy crisis.

He noted that global emphasis has shifted from energy transition or…

Petrol Price Stood At N1,052.31 In October –NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the average retail price of a litre of petrol witnessed a drop from N1,184.83 in October 2024 to N1,052.31 in October 2025.

The NBS made this known in its Petrol Price Watch for October 2025…