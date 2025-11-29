Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Business News Round-UP
Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, November 24, to Saturday, November 29, 2025.
Nigeria Joins IMO Category C Council
Nigeria has been elected into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 biennium.
The election, held during the IMO General Assembly in London on Friday…Read more
AfDB-Led Facility To Leverage €550m For Infrastructure
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says its newly inaugurated financing facility will leverage 550 million euros to support infrastructure expansion and resilience-building projects across the continent.
The AfDB Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and…Read more
NAICOM Reaffirms July 2026 Deadline For New Capital Requirement
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has set a July 2026 as the deadline for issuance of license to insurance and reinsurance companies that comply with the new Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR).
Mr Olusegun Omosehin, the Commissioner for Insurance, said this in a…Read more
CBN Directs Banks To Withdraw Non-Compliant Advertisements
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Payment Service Banks (PSBs) and Other Financial Institutions to immediately withdraw all advertisements and promotional materials that do not comply with existing regulations.
The apex bank, which gave the directive in a letter to the financial institutions…Read more
‘FG Attracts Fresh $5bn From Manufacturing, Others Into Economy
The Minister of State for Industry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Sen. John Owan Enoh, has disclosed that $5 billion has been attracted into the economy through policy clarity and investor engagement.
He said the funds came in through manufacturing, fintech, and energy…Read more
Cashless: More Customers Embrace E-Transfer As Levy Surges 114.51% To N358.82bn
Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and Local Government Councils (LGCs)- amounted to N358.82 billion between January and October this year, findings by New Telegraph show.
The amount is 114.51 per cent, or N191.55 billion, higher than the…Read more
Dangote Group Contracts Saipem, Eil, Others For Fertiliser Expansion
Dangote Group has announced a series of strategic technical partnerships to support the next phase of expansion of its fertiliser operations in Nigeria, as well as the development of new fertiliser plants in Ethiopia.
A statement yesterday said these collaborations marked a significant…Read more
Google Deploys $7.5m Fund To Build AI-Ready Workforce In Africa
Google has launched the AI Skilling Blueprint for Africa, a comprehensive policy roadmap designed to help governments build a future-proof workforce.
The initiative is the centerpiece of a broader set of Africa-focused AI…Read more
AfDB Approves $500m Loan For Nigeria
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, on Wednesday, announced that it is providing $500 million in budget support to Nigeria’s Federal Government, to help improve the country’s non-oil revenues and to expand fiscal space.
In a press release, the AfDB said its Board of Directors approved the loan to…Read more
Keyamo Hints On Auctioning Dana Air Assets To Refund Passengers, Agents
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday hinted that the Federal Government may likely auction the assets of Dana Air to refund trapped funds of passengers and airline travel agents.
The Minister spoke at the fourth quarter stakeholder engagement to…Read more
CBN: Non-Oil Exports Generated $5.49bn In 7 Months
Earnings from non-oil exports amounted to $5.49 billion between January and July this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.
The amount is $1.43 billion, or 35.22 per cent, higher than the $4.06…Read more
Lending Costs Unchanged As CBN Retains Interest Rate At 27%
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on Tuesday announced that the Monetary Policy Committee has retained the country’s monetary policy rate at 27 per cent.
Cardoso made this announcement while speaking at a press conference…Read more
16 Banks Meet CBN Recapitalisation Threshold
Sixteen commercial banks have fully complied with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new capitalization threshold of ₦500 billion, CBN Governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso confirmed on Tuesday.
He added that 27 banks are still in the process of raising the required capital…Read more
Premium Pension Faces Multi-Billionnaira Suit Over Workers’ Sack
The National Industrial Court will soon commence hearing on a multi-billion-naira lawsuit filed by 65 disengaged workers of Premium Pension Limited, who are seeking redress over what they described as ‘wrongful, illegal and unconscionable termination of their employment without notice or payment of agreed benefits.’
In the suit marked NICN/ ABJ/__/2025, the claimants led by Ibrahim Usman Raji…Read more