Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 4 to Saturday, March 9, 2024.

JUST-IN: Binance Leaves Nigerian Market, Ends Services In Local Currency

Following the ongoing dispute over regulations in Nigeria, a cryptocurrency giant, Binance Holdings Limited has announced its plan to stop its operation in Nigeria and no longer offer services for the naira, the country’s fiat currency.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming barely 24 hours after the House of Representatives Committee on Financial… Read more

MPC Decision: Nigeria Economy In Right Direction – Tony Elumelu

Following the decisions made by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at its most recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 27, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), has said that Nigeria’s economy is headed in the right direction.

New Telegraph reports that as part of its tightening of the monetary space, the CBN… Read more

Tinubu Gives Fresh Directives On Oil, Gas Reforms

In keeping with his dedicated efforts to remove obstacles to investments in Nigeria, harness the nation’s resources and diversify the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has executed policy directives to improve the investment climate and position Nigeria as the preferred investment destination for the oil and gas sector in Africa.

This was disclosed by his spokesman… Read more

Nigeria Economy Not In A Mess, Better Than Europe – David Roberts

Former British Council Director in Abuja, David Roberts has said Nigeria’s economy which posted a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.46% in Quarter 4, cannot be said to be in a mess.

Roberts who made this remark on Monday said Nigeria should improve its regulatory… Read more

IMF Tackles G20 On Eradicating Hunger In Nigeria, Others

The Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Brazil has again provided an opportunity for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to rally assistance for Nigeria and other developing economies currently facing challenges of hunger and poverty.

Giving a direction to the meeting’s agenda, the Managing Director, IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, said Brazil’s G20… Read more

Investigation: Reps Threaten To Arrest IOCs’ CEOs Over Non-Appearance

The tripartite committees investigating the implementation of corporate social responsibility by multinational oil companies and other corporate bodies in the South-South region have threatened to issue warrant of arrests on the headship of the companies that failed to honour their summons.

The Chairman of the tripartite committees, Hon. Obiageli Lilian Orogbu… Read more

CBN Measures: Analysts Expect Increased Investment Inflows To Nigeria

The elevated level of fixed-income yields and recent measures announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost foreign exchange liquidity, will help in attracting investment inflows to the country, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report, which focused on the… Read more

Shettima Inaugurates Carbon Market Activation Plan Committee

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Intergovernmental Committee on Carbon Market Activation Plan in the bid to create a blueprint to drive an efficient sustainable carbon market ecosystem.

This was in fulfillment of the promise made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint… Read more

CBN Warns MFBs, Others Against Late Rendition of Returns

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) against, “late and non-rendition of statutory monthly returns” to it through the FinA Application.

In separate letters to the financial institutions posted on its web- site yesterday, the apex bank, which said it had observed that they… Read more

BVN Deadline: Stakeholders Fault Govt On Policy Implementation

Following the agony bank customers are going through with the deadline to link their National Identity Numbers (NINs) with their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), stakeholders have faulted the government on the implementation of the policy.

Customers under the aegis of the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria) said though the policy was good for… Read more

Fresh £37.3m UK Funding To Improve Mobile Phone Tech In Nigeria

The United Kingdom’s Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, has said that the UK Government will provide £37.3 million in funding for innovative mobile phone technology.

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress, Mitchell said the funding will help change… Read more

Red Sea Crisis: Nigerian Importers To Be Surcharged On Cargoes From Egypt

As container freight rates are soaring because of the tension in the Red Sea, a new surcharge of $100 has been imposed by a liner, CMA CGM on every dry bulk cargo coming from Egypt to all Nigerian ports.

The liner informed importers that it would implement Peak Season Surcharge (PSS)… Read more

Telecoms: Platform to Meet Financial Sustainability Targets Unveiled

To enable telecoms sector meet their financial sustainability target, a network equipment commerce platform has been unveiled.

The platform, a brainchild of GSMA in conjunction with Shields Environmental Group, is cloud-based and called GSMA… Read more

MAN to FG: Deploy Part of N8trn Subsidy Savings to Manufacturing Sector

To revive the ailing manufacturing sector, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has advised the Federal Government to deploy part of the N8 trillion subsidy savings in the sector.

The Association said government must pay adequate attention to… Read more

All-Share Index Edges Higher, Investors Gain N420.47BN

The bullish sentiment persisted in the Lagos bourse yesterday as renewed buy interests in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+10.00%), alongside sustained interest in TRANSPOWER (+9.99%) and DANGSUGAR (+10.00%) outweighed losses in continued sell- off in GTCO (-1.57%), ZENITHBANK (-0.15%), and UBA (-2.27%), keeping the market in the green.

As a result, the market is on track for… Read more