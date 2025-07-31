Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News July 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Ogoniland: Tinubu Appoints Governing Council For Varsity

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Pro-Chancellor, members of the Governing Council, and principal officers for the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, in Rivers State.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information

ADC To APC: Your ‘No Vacancy’ Comment Arrogant, Undemocratic

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described as arrogant and undemocratic the statement credited to the newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, that there would be “no vacancy in Aso Rock” in 2027.

In a statement issued by its interim National Publicity Secretary

Tinubu Meets Kwankwaso Ally, Jibrin Amid Defection Rumours

President Bola Tinubu has met with Abdulmumin Jibrin, a close ally of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came amid growing speculation that Kwankwaso

Gov Alia Dissolves Cabinet, Appoints New Chief Of Staff

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Monday dissolved the State Executive Council, ending the tenure of all serving commissioners.

The governor, however, announced the immediate appointment

Nigeria Seeks Global Cooperation In Rebuilding Sustainable, Inclusive Food System

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on global stakeholders to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in rebuilding sustainable and inclusive food systems across Africa, saying true national sovereignty was incomplete without food sovereignty.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu has designed

Plot To Overthrow Tinubu Act Of Cowardice, Desperation – LP

The Labour Party has described as malicious, the petition addressed to the National Security Adviser, allegedly authored by one Abayomi Arabambi, who it said, continues to falsely parade himself as the spokesman of party.

The party noted that in the said petition, Arabambi falsely

Eno Assures TETFUND Of Commitment To Investments In Education

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has restated the commitment of his administration to investments in education as it is central to the development blueprint of his administration.

The Governor gave the assurances when the Board

Zulum Approves N1b Support Package For Kidney Transplant Patients

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the approval of a N1 billion support package for the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to facilitate kidney transplants for indigent patients from the state.

Governor Zulum made the announcement during the

S’Falcons: Otu Hails Miracle Usani

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has heaped praises on Miracle Usani, the rising football sensation who helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to victory at the just-concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

A native of Biko Biko, Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area

Kwara Govt Flags Off Construction Of New Offices

Kwara State Government has flagged off the construction of new offices to accommodate more public and civil servants for enhanced service delivery to the people.

Mapet Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract

Idimogu To Obi: Drop Presidential Ambition, Support Tinubu’s Second Term Bid

The former Lagos State lawmaker, Sir Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu has called on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to dropped his 2027 presidential ambition and support President Bola Tinubu second-term bid.

Hon. Idimogu who, made this call during an interaction

Osun 2026: Oyetola Denies PDP’s Allegation To Rig Poll

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has denied the allegations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he is planning to rig 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

The Minister in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and

PETROAN PRO Faults NNPCL Over Decision Not To Sell P’Harcourt Refinery

The National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (Petrol), Dr. Joseph Obele, has faulted the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) for its recent declaration that it would not sell the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obele advocated for the refinery's

FCTA To Begin Mandatory Hepatitis Screening For Food Handlers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to commence mandatory hepatitis screening for all food handlers in the territory, particularly those working in restaurants, markets, bakeries, and canteens.

The initiative, aimed at curbing the spread of the food-borne

Minister Urges Nurses, Midwives To Shelve Warning Strike

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has appealed to the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to suspend its ongoing nationwide warning strike.

Dingyadi in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja