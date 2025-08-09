Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Coalition Of Individuals, Rather Than Parties, Will Fail –Shekarau

A former Kano State Governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has stated that the only coalition of any form that can defeat incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 is for it (coalition) to be party-centred and not based on individuals.

He urged all opposition parties …Read more

Fate Of Over 400,000 Nigerians In U.S. Hangs In The Balance

…as Trump orders new census

More hurdles and difficulties await undocumented immigrants living in the United States, particularly the over 400,000 Nigerians in that country, as President Donald Trump has ordered the Commerce Department to immediately begin work on a new census that excludes undocumented immigrants from the once-a-decade tally of people living in the U.S.

With this, the fate of over 400,000 Nigerians… Read more

Tinubu Approves Enhanced Welfare Package For Pensioners Under DBS

To enhance pensioners’ welfare, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a series of mouth-watering pension packages for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Key amongst enhanced package… Read more

Bye-Election: Oyo PDP Slams APC, Adelabu, Olatunji For Shunning Olubadan’s Burial

Oyo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC), Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the party’s controversial by-election candidate, Wale Olatunji, accusing them of desecrating the legacy of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige I.

In a fiery statement issued by the …Read more

Dangote Refinery Debunks Shutdown Rumour

Says PMS’s Gantry Price Remains N850

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said that its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel gantry price, remains N850 per litre.

It also dismissed recent reports… Read more

ADC Chairmen’s Forum Pledges Support To Mark

The Forum of State Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed confidence in Senator David Mark-led national leadership of the party.

Chairman of the forum, Mr. Kingsley… Read more

JUST-IN: Remi Tinubu Visits Aisha Buhari In Kaduna

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday led a delegation of wives of National Assembly members and some wives of State Governors on a condolence visit to the Kaduna residence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the visit, Mrs Tinubu was warmly…

Read more

Tinubu Acknowledges Gov Idris’ Vision At 60

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Mohammed Nasir Idris, on his 60th birthday celebration on Friday, August 8.

President Tinubu acknowledged Idris…. Read more

Attempted Fraud: NNPC Descends On Ikorodu, Lagos Station

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Retail Limited has announced that it has imposed sanctions on a filling station in Ikorodu, Lagos State, following an alleged attempt by the station’s attendant to defraud a customer.

In a statement on Friday, NNPC… Read more

Olubadan: Clergy Flays Politicians Over Leadership, Hardship, Poverty

The Diocesan Bishop of Ibadan, the Most Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, has decried the growing wave of hardship, poverty, and insecurity across Nigeria, lamenting that politicians appear more focused on the 2027 general elections than the pressing needs of the nation.

Speaking on Friday at the …Read more

Wike Inaugurates Committees To Probe Abuse Of Land Allocation, C-Of-O

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday inaugurated two committees to probe serial abuses of land allocation and issuance of Certificate of Occupancy ( C-of-O) in Abuja.

The Minister, who expressed… Read more

Tinubu Appoints Ize-Iyamu, Chief Medical Director Of UBTH

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Idia Nibukun Ize-Iyamu as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

New Telegraph reports that… Read more

Benue Assembly Rejects Alia’s Correspondence On Commissioner Nominees

The Benue State House of Assembly has declined to honour a correspondence from Governor Hyacinth Alia seeking the screening and confirmation of nominees for commissioner positions in the state executive council.

The House took the decision… Read more

2027: Bala Mohammed Begs Obi To Return To PDP

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, on Friday hosted the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the Bauchi Government House.

This is as he urged Peter Obi… Read more

Inmates’ Voting Rights: We Still Face Legal, Admin Encumbrances – INEC

Despite court judgements granting inmates of correctional facilities the right to vote in elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said there are still legal and administrative encumbrances hindering the implementation of the judgements.

Federal High Court in Benin, Edo State… Read more