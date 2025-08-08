Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 8, 2025

ValueJet: NCAA Asks AGF, IGP To Prosecute Wasiu Ayinde

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate and prosecute popular musician, King Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, over an incident involving domestic airline, ValueJet.

The incident, which occurred on August 5, 2025…Read more

Eno Presents Two-Year Scorecard, Vows To Deepen Transparency

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has presented a comprehensive two-year scorecard, highlighting key achievements and reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transparency, measurable impact, and inclusive governance.

The presentation, themed “Measuring Progress, Deepening Impact…Read more

Kalu Bags PhD In Policy, Strategic Studies From Gowon University

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Policy and Strategic Studies from Yakubu Gowon University, formerly the University of Abuja.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State…Read more

PDP To APC: Osun Not Rehabilitation Center For Perennial Losers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has taken a swipe at governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as “ego-driven merchants” with no real development plans for the state.

In a statement signed by the PDP Director of Media…Read more

Oyebanji Reaffirms Commitment To Food Security

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring food security and an efficient distribution network that guarantees year-round access to major food items for residents.

Speaking on Wednesday during the official commissioning…Read more

Zulum Approves Deployment Of Two Newly Appointed Commissioners

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the deployment of two newly appointed commissioners to their respective ministries.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State…Read more

FCTA Receives Tinubu’s N2bn Health Support

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday confirmed the receipt of a health intervention package worth over ₦2 billion from the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu.

The Mandate Secretary for Health and Environmental Services…Read more

Sen Kalu Thanks Ohafia Leaders, Promises Full Report On Constituency Projects

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep appreciation to the leaders, stakeholders, and traditional institutions of Ohafia Local Government Area for the support and encouragement extended to him as their representative.

In a press statement released on Thursday from Kalu’s media …Read more

KWAM 1 Placed On Domestic, Int’l No Flight List

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo has said preliminary report and video footage he received from all the relevant aviation agencies regarding the altercation between the staff, crew of ValueJet and Kwam 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 7, 2025 showed that the Fuji musician and pilots went overboard and violated safety procedure.

Both sides, according to the Minister, breached…Read more

Tinubu Nominates Ramat As NERC CEO, Two Others As Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer and administrator…Read more

Fire At Egbin Power Plant Affected Power Supply In Lagos – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said the recent fire incident in Egbin Power Plant affected its substations in some parts of Lagos State.

Speaking in a statement issued by the TCN spokesperson…Read more

Foreign Investors Sell Off N576bn Nigerian Stocks In 6-Months

Foreign investors sold off equities worth N576.09bn on the Nigerian Exchange between January and June 2025, representing an 84.97 per cent increase from the N311.41bn withdrawn in the same period of 2024.

The outflows exceeded foreign inflows…Read more

Obi Raises Alarm Over Worsening Education Sector

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has raised an alarm over the worsening state of Nigeria’s education sector.

Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)…Read more

Trump Speaks On Meeting With Putin Soon

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has said very soon he will meet with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for highly productive talks in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday at the White House…Read more

Atiku Awards Scholarships To Nigerian Girls For Global Win

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has awarded full scholarships to three Nigerian girls: Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Mohammed Fema, and Khadija Kashim Kalli following their victory at the recent TeenEagle Global Awards.

The life-changing scholarships, provided through the Atiku…Read more