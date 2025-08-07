Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 7, 2025.

APC Chairman Visits Jos, Seeks Blessings From Traditional, Religious Leaders

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Yilwatda Nentawe, on Wednesday visited Plateau State to seek the blessings of Traditional and Religious Leaders ahead of his national assignment.

He was accompanied by members of the APC Progressive Governors Forum…Read more

2027: Tinubu’s Premature Re-Election Campaign Breach Of Electoral Act – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said President Bola Tinubu’s premature re-election campaign is a breach of the Electoral Act, 2022.

ADC, in a statement issued by the interim National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Abbas Mourns Ex-Nat’l Concord Boss, Doyin Abiola

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed sadness over the passing of a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the defunct National Concord, Dr. Doyin Abiola, describing her as the amazon of journalism in Nigeria.

Dr Abiola was one of the wives of the late winner of the June 12…Read more

CBN, NDIC Must Proactively Deal With Potential Shocks In Financial Sector – Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said his experience at the apex bank in the last two years taught him that CBN and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) must proactively deal with potential shocks in the financial sector by leveraging modern tools for financial stability.

Cardoso stated this on Wednesday when he was paid a courtesy …Read more

‘Resign Or Get Ousted’, Kano Gov Warns Commissioners

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Wednesday, issued a strong warning to members of his cabinet, urging any commissioner unwilling to fully commit to his administration’s goals to tender their resignation voluntarily before being relieved of their duties.

Governor Yusuf’s warning follows the recent resignation of his Commissioner for…Read more

Disregard Report Of Rejection Of Our Leadership By INEC – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said there is no truth in the report that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to recognise its leadership.

Social media has been awash with reports that INEC refused to recognise…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Ghana Ministers Killed In Helicopter Crash

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Ghana’s Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others.

In a heartfelt condolence message on Wednesday, Tinubu…Read more

Nigeria’s Democracy Just Platform To Win Elections – Secondus

Former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said the country is not practising democracy.

This is as the former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo,…Read more

We’re Improving Road Infrastructure To Enhance Commerce, Stimulate Tourism – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said his administration will continue to give priority to road infrastructure development to enhance trade and commerce, stimulate the tourism sector, as well as open up remote areas.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during the official commissioning…Read more

Nine Political Parties To Contest Edo Bye-Election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that nine political parties will take part in the upcoming bye-election scheduled for August 16 in Edo State.

The election will fill the vacant Edo Central Senatorial and …Read more

You’ve Made Us Proud, Abbas To Young Nigerians For Winning English Contest

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has applauded Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli for emerging world champions in English Language communication skills and debate at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The three young Nigerians—17-year-old Nafisa …Read more

Badeggi Radio Closure: It has Nothing To Do With 2027 – Niger Govt

Niger State Government has refuted claims that Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago’s order for the closure of a Minna-based private FM Radio Station was politically motivated, saying that some content in its broadcast amounted to incitement.

In a statement made available to Journalists on Wednesday…Read more

Admission: JAMB Sets Criteria For Exceptional UTME Candidates Below Age 16

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set academic criteria for screening exceptional candidates below the age of 16, with a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of 320 and above, for admission into the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Board has disclosed that out of the over 38,000 underage…Read more

Tinubu Orders Expedited Delivery Of Free Healthcare For Low-Income Retirees

President Bola Tinubu has directed the expedited rollout of the free healthcare access initiative for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), describing it as a critical component of social protection and dignity in retirement.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayi Onanuga…Read more

Gov AbdulRazaq Inspects Ongoing Rural Road Projects

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has inspected different ongoing rural roads in the Asa Local Government Area, describing them as continuous efforts to spread development to every segment of the State.

Among the ongoing road projects visited…Read more