Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

APC E-Registration Will Commence Soon – Uzodinma

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has said the nationwide electronic membership registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will commence soon in ‘Full force’.

Uzondinma gave this assurance on Tuesday after inspecting

Lagos Commits To Tackling Human Trafficking, Others

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and promoting Nigeria as a responsible, progressive voice on global migration issues.

The Governor pledged Lagos State's readiness to collaborate

Tinubu Holds Traditional Rulers In High Regard – Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said President Bola Tinubu holds traditional rulers in high regard, recognising that they are the custodians of cultural heritage.

The Nigerian leader made this remark on Tuesday while

65 MSMEs In Ondo Benefit From N75b FG Intervention Fund

No fewer than 65 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ondo State have so far accessed funding from the ₦75 billion Federal Government intervention fund, Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the Expanded National MSME Clinic

Remi Tinubu Donates N1bn, Food Items, Clothes To Niger Govt

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated the sum of N1 billion to the Niger State Government as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of various disasters that have affected communities across the state.

Announcing the donation at the Government House in Minna

Tinubu Assents To Nigerian Insurance Reform Bill, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill, 2025 into law, marking a significant step in the transformation of Nigeria’s financial sector and a strategic push toward achieving a $1 trillion economy.

The Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 repeals

Makinde: No New Major Projects After September

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has restated his administration’s resolve to complete all ongoing projects before the end of his tenure, declaring that no new major projects will be initiated beyond September 2025.

Speaking during his keynote address at the Hijrah 1447

2027: I’ve Never Rigged Any Election – Obi

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday said he has never been involved in election rigging, violence, or any form of malpractice throughout his career.

Obi, who spoke via his verified X handle while defending

Bye-Election: APC’ll Get 98% Vote In Ovia – Idahosa

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Dennis Idahosa, has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of 98 per cent of the votes in the August 16 bye-election for the Ovia federal constituency.

Idahosa, a former lawmaker who vacated the position

WAEC Reacts To Withheld WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked a viral list of 120 schools whose results were purportedly withheld in the just-released 2025 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results over alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

The examination board, in a statement issued on Monday

2027: Ogun PDP Backs Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its 2023 governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, on Monday declared their support for President Bola Tinubu as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The party made this declaration in a statement issued by its State Chairman

Sanwo-Olu To Commission Strategic Road Network In Badagry

In a continued push to expand infrastructural development across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, commission the long-awaited Badagry Network of Roads, a set of strategic road projects aimed at boosting trade, tourism, and connectivity in the state’s historic coastal region.

The new network comprises the Aradagun–Mosafejo–Ilado–Imeke Road

2027: Sowore Speaks On Rotational Presidency In Nigeria

A two-term presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday, faulted the rotational presidency in Nigeria.

Sowore, a human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporter

Gov Yusuf Employs 1,038 Youths As Agricultural Workers

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Kabir Yusuf, has offered employment to 1,038 youths as agricultural extension workers, warning them to serve the state with integrity and not siphon public funds.

Speaking during the official distribution of the appointment letters in Kano

How Tinubu’s Policies Worsened Nigeria Living Conditions – Falana

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has heavily criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s economic reforms and policies.

Falana who spoke on Monday during and interview on Channels Television's