Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Women’s Group Decries Sowore’s Attack On Female Cops

Women’s advocacy group, HerRights Watch, has condemned what it described as “A calculated, misogynistic and false campaign” by SaharaReporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, to demonise women in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), especially those serving in the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The group described the article recently published by SaharaReporters…Read more

Tinubu Confers Nat’l Honours, Cash On D’Tigress Coaching Crew

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honours on the players and the technical team of Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic fifth consecutive victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking during the presidential reception held…Read more

Floods Cripple Lagos Roads, Businesses As Heavy Rains Paralyse City

A torrential downpour that began in the early hours of Monday threw Nigeria’s commercial capital into disarray, flooding major roads, submerging homes, and forcing businesses to shut down across the city.

For over 14 hours, Lagos bore the brunt of relentless rainfall…Read more

Reps To Decide On Women’s Special Seats’ After Vacation – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said they will vote on the special seats bill alongside other constitutional amendment bills after reconvening in plenary in September.

He disclosed this at a Roundtable Reception on the Reserved …Read more

2027: We Trust Nigerians To Renew Tinubu’s Mandate – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday strengthened its confidence in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, quipping that they trust Nigerians to renew his mandate.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who stated …Read more

Tinubu Rewards D’Tigress With Cash, Flat, Nat’l Awards

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, was on Monday received at the Presidential Villa in Abuja by President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in a grand reception to honour their historic FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship win.

The reception followed their return to Nigeria…Read more

PDP Now Beyond Your Control, CP-PDP Tells Wike

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP), an interest group within the party, has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that the party has gone beyond his control.

CP-PDP, in a statement by its Protem National Coordinator…Read more

Voter Registration: A Duty Of Every Eligible Nigerian Citizen – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bayelsa State, on Monday, said voter registration is not only a fundamental right but a duty of every eligible citizen of Nigeria.

This is said that no individual can vote in an election…Read more

El-Rufai Undermining National Unity – APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Felix Morka, has fired back at former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing his recent criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration as “infantile politics” and a deliberate threat to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

Morka responded to El-Rufai’s comments made in Sokoto…Read more

No Proposal For Automatic Tickets For APC Lawmakers – Ipinsagba

The Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Dr Jide Ipinsagba, has dispelled the rumour of the alleged move by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to grant automatic tickets to its members at the National Assembly.

Ipinsagba, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Affairs…Read also

PDP Crisis Over For Now – Wike

Following the recent defection of key members of the opposition party, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, said the crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is over for now.

Wike, who spoke during a media parley in Abuja in reaction…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Ex-D/Times MD, Cole At 85

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the former Managing Director of Daily Times Newspapers and diplomat, Ambassador Dele Cole as he clocks 85.

In a personal letter to Cole wrote: “On behalf of the…Read more

2027: APC, Soludo Lambast Obi Over One-Term Presidency’s Comment

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress has berated the 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over his comment on a one-term Presidency if elected to office in 2027.

Speaking in a press statement issued via its verified X …Read more

JUST-IN: WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday officially announced the release of the results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

In a statement issued on its official X handle…Read more

Rashidi Ladoja Nominated As 44th Olubadan

The Olubadan-in-Council has formally nominated former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The nomination was made during a meeting held at the Oke-Aremo palace of the Olubadan, marking a major step towards the official installation of the next traditional ruler of Ibadan.

The nomination was moved by the Balogun Olubadan…Read more