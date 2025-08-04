Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, August 4, 2025.

Falana Urges Tinubu To Lead Proactively, Fight Poverty

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Sunday, appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to take active steps in tackling the growing poverty in Nigeria.

This was as he called for the total utilisation…

North Not Marginalised Under Tinubu, Sani Insists

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has dismissed claims by opposition politicians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has marginalised the northern region in appointments and project allocations.

Speaking to newsmen at the Presidential Villa after a meeting…

Bye-Election: Idahosa Optimistic Of APC Victory

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has expressed confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chances of winning the upcoming House of Representatives bye-election for the Ovia Federal Constituency, scheduled for August 16.

Idahosa made the remarks on Sunday during the APC's…

N712b For Lagos Airport Renovation, Misplaced Priority – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticized the ₦712 billion earmarked for the renovation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, describing it as fiscal recklessness and a glaring case of misplaced priority by the Bola Tinubu administration.

In a statement issued by its interim National Publicity Secretary…

Adeleke Orders Spot Rehabilitation Of Iwo-Osogbo Road

Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed immediate spot rehabilitation of severely damaged portions of the Iwo-Osogbo Road, ahead of its full reconstruction, to ease the suffering of motorists plying the route.

The directive, issued to the Ministry of Works, follows worsening conditions…

2027: Peter Obi Speaks On Serving Only One Term If Elected

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, has reiterated his vow to serve only one term of four years if elected President in 2027.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday on his official X handle…

2027: INEC Calls For Stronger Collaboration

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to combat electoral fraud in future elections across the country.

Speaking during an interview on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State…

2025: Anambra Not For Street Urchins, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared that the governorship of the state is not meant for “street urchins,” insisting it would be a disservice for a land known for its legacy of excellence to be governed by individuals lacking in academic integrity or leadership pedigree.

Speaking at an endorsement rally by stakeholders from…

Oborevwori Pledges To Serve Deltans According To God’s Will

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Delta in line with God’s will, while calling for prayers and continued support from citizens to ensure the success of his administration.

The Governor made this known during a service at Heroes...

Otu Flags Off Construction Of 10km Road

In line with his administration’s commitment to improving statewide connectivity through viable road networks, Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has flagged off the construction of a 10-kilometre Ndok Junction–Mbube–Okubushuyu Road in Ogoja Local Government Area.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Ekumtak-Mbube…

Alau Dam: No Cause For Alarm, Zulum Assures Residents

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has assured residents of Maiduguri and its environs that there is no cause for alarm over the rising water level at the Alau Dam.

Governor Zulum gave the assurance on Saturday during an…

Gov AbdulRazaq Inspects 49km Road Project

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended the quality and pace of work on the 49-kilometre Eiyenkorin–Afon–Ojoku–Offa–Odo-Otin concrete road project, describing it as a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructural renewal drive.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project on Saturday…

AfroBasket: Tinubu Backs D’Tigress’ For Fifth Consecutive Title

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their exceptional discipline, focus, and team spirit at the ongoing AfroBasket 2025 tournament.

In a statement shared on Sunday, President Tinubu…

Atiku Lauds D’Tigress On AfroBasket Win Against Senegal

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Sunday congratulated Nigeria’s Senior Women’s Basketball team, D’Tigress, on their qualification for the finals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that D'Tigress defeated …

Oborevwori’s Two Years Of Developing Human Capital In Delta

When Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori assumed office as Governor of Delta State on May 29, 2023, he came with a clear vision and a bold promise: to govern for all Deltans and deliver the M.O.R.E Agenda —Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security.

Two years into his administration, that vision is translating…