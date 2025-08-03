Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 3, 2025.

By-Elections: Okpebholo Flags Off Door-To-Door Campaign For APC Candidate

Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has launched an intensive door-to-door campaign ahead of the August 16, 2025, Senatorial by-election in Edo Central, throwing his full weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hon. Joe Ikpea.

Speaking at the weekend during the inauguration of

NERC Transfers Regulatory Oversight To Nasarawa Electricity Commission

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has transferred regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Nasarawa State from the Commission to the Nasarawa State Electricity Regulatory Commission(NASERC).

The development, NERC said, complies with the

Suspension Of Badeggi FM License, Executive Overreach – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the suspension of the license of Badeggi FM, a private radio station in Minna, Niger State, by the state governor, Umar Bago, is executive overreach.

ADC, in a statement issued by the interim National Publicity

2027: El-Rufai Mobilises Support For ADC In Sokoto

A former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday stormed Sokoto State to intensify grassroots mobilisation efforts for a united opposition coalition aimed at removing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

El-Rufai, a key figure in the new coalition under the

Nurses, Midwives Confirm Suspension Of Warning Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) on Saturday officially called off its ongoing seven-day warning strike, which commenced on July 29, 2025, over unmet demands.

The Nurses are demanding an upward review of

Abbas Salutes Ex-VP Sambo At 71

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has felicitated a former vice president, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON, on his 71st birthday.

The speaker said Arc. Sambo, who also served as governor

GSI Survey: 70.5% Respondents Declare Support For Adeleke’s Second-Term Bid

Geopolitical Survey International (GSI) has released the results of its political trends survey in Osun State for the month of July, with a specific focus on the consequences of the recent defection politics across the three senatorial districts.

The Survey results also specifically polled the effect of

Reps Doubt Efficacy Of ACTUs In Fighting Corruption In MDAs

The House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption has expressed reservations on the efficiency of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in curtailing corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kayode Akiolu

Rivers: APC Backs Okocha As State Chairman

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday threw its weight behind Chief Tony Okocha as the Chairman of the party in Rivers State.

The party reiterated Okocha as its Chairman in Rivers

Congo Seeks Nigeria’s Backing For Diplomat To Lead UNESCO

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that Nigeria would consider its request for support in its bid to lead the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

This came as Shettima affirmed Nigeria's commitment

Tinubu Congratulates Wadada On Turbaning As Marajin Dagin Lafia

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his political ally and friend, Senator Aliyu Wadada Ahmed, on his turbaning as the Magajin Dangin Lafia by His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Muhammad Bage, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs.

The President described the honour as a recognition

Tinubu Hails Ex-VP, Sambo At 74

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday congratulated the former Vice President and elder statesman, Namadi Sambo, on his 71st birthday.

Sambo, who was born on August 2nd, 1954, served

SERAP Decries Low Accountability Among Govs

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday decried the low level of accountability among public office holders at the federal and state levels.

Speaking on Channels Television, SERAP's Deputy Director

Press Freedom: Amnesty Int’l Knocks Niger Govt Over Shutdown Of Broadcast Station

Amnesty International has condemned the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM in Minna, labelling the action by Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, as an abuse of executive power and a direct assault on press freedom.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Governor Bago had, during an

Ghana Protest: Nigerian Community Laments Xenophobic Situation

Nigerians residing in Ghana have condemned the “Nigerians Must Go” protest, which erupted in parts of the country on Tuesday, July 29, describing it as a calculated attempt to incite a diplomatic rift between the two West African neighbours.

They also accused the organisers of the protest of fueling