Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Tinubu Appoints Katia Chair Of Bayero Varsity Governing Council

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Ismaila Kaita (Rtd.) as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano State.

Kaita replaces Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who also serves

Okpebholo Announces Four More Commissioner Nominees

Ten months after his inauguration, the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Friday announced four more Commissioner nominees, bringing the total number to thirteen when confirmed by the State House of Assembly

New Telegraph recalls that Okpebholo has announced

FG To Leverage On Private Sector For Economic Growth

The Federal Government has reaffirmed the role of the private sector in delivering economic growth. It described it as a key driver for development that cannot be discounted.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Adeleke Not Aligning With Anyone In ADC – Spokesperson

Governor Ademola Adeleke is not defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) nor aligning with anybody within the ADC ahead of the 2026 state gubernatorial elections, his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has said.

Responding to media publications and enquiries

Nurses Suspend Warning Strike After Meeting With FG

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called off its nationwide warning strike.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate

INEC Begins Nationwide Voter Registration August 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the 2025 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence on August 18, 2025.

The registration is part of the Commission's

Kalu Backs Reserved Seat Bill At NAIDOC 2025

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting women’s inclusion in governance, calling for the passage of the Reserved Seat Bill aimed at increasing female representation in Nigeria’s legislature.

Kalu made this call during the Australian High Commission's

Gov Okpebholo Replaces Suspended Aide

Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Barrister Kasimu Otono as his new Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, following the suspension of Felix Isere over allegations of unauthorised fundraising.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement

Ex-Lawmaker Congratulates Aiyedatiwa, Deputy On Court’s Verdict

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Kolawole Babatunde, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, on the Appeal Court verdict that affirmed the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure and presided over

Benue: Alia Transmits First List Of Commissioner Nominees To Assembly

Barely three days after he sacked all his Commissioners, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Thursday transmitted the first batch of eight Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in line with constitutional provisions.

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula

Trump Imposes New 15% Tariff On Nigeria, Other African Countries

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has officially imposed a 15 percent tariff on Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Mozambique, Mauritius, Ghana, Malawi, Lesotho, Madagascar, and other African countries.

In a statement issued by the White House on Thursday in an Executive Order

GCFR Should Go To Entrepreneurs, Not Politicians – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria must begin to honour entrepreneurs and nation builders rather than politicians, stressing that national honours like GCFR and GCON should be reserved for those who create jobs and drive productivity.

Speaking in Abuja at the public presentation of "The Chronicles of a Legend"

FG Moves To End Recurring Fatalities On Nigerian Waterways

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said on Friday that the Federal Government would implement sweeping reforms to improve maritime safety in a bold step towards ending recurring fatalities on Nigeria’s waterways.

Receiving the report of the Special Committee on the Prevention

NIS Cautions Travellers Against Visa Misuse

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has advised all visa holders to adhere strictly to the purpose stated in their visa applications.

New Telegraph reports that the NIS revealed that its advisory

Group Rejects Bill Seeking Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife Co-Chairmen Of TRC

A group, Ogbakha-Edo, on Friday, demanded the immediate withdrawal in its entirety of the proposed bill before the National Assembly, which seeks to constitutionally enshrine the Ooni of Ife and the Sultan of Sokoto as permanent co-chairmen of the Nigerian Council of Traditional Rulers.

Besides, it demanded that the position be made non-permanent