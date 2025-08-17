Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Shettima Hails Zenith Bank For Culture Of Innovation, Integrity

Vice President Kashim Shettima has hailed Zenith Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions, for instilling a culture of innovation and inbred integrity into Nigeria’s financial standards.

According to him, beyond performing excellently in

Jonathan Felicitates Babangida On 84th Birthday

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has felicitated former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Jonathan praised Babangida for his contributions to Nigeria's

2027: Nigeria Needs Fresh Ideas, New Politicians – Adebayo

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewale Adebayo, has called on Nigerians to stop recycling old politicians if they want any progress in the country.

Speaking on the Arise TV PrimeTime programme, Adebayo agreed

Publishing Budget Reports Proves Adeleke’s Transparency, Accountability – Spokesperson

Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rashed, has declared that public posting of the state’s budgetary performance by the state government is a demonstration of transparency and accountability in public finance, a testimony that the state leadership has nothing to hide about state finance.

Rasheed, who chided opposition activists for demonstrating

Ondo APC Unshaken, Aiyedatiwa Delivering On His Mandate – Lawson

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Public Enlightenment, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has fired back at critics peddling tales of division in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking to some journalists in Lagos at the weekend

Ibadan North Bye-Election: PDP In Early Lead

As vote counting has commenced in Saturday’s bye-election for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency, results have indicated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in an early lead over the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Preliminary figures from multiple wards and polling units….

NGF Hosts ‘Investopedia’, To Showcase Investment Opportunities In States

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat is set to host a foreign investors summit to highlight the investment potential of Nigeria’s sub-national government.

Tagged, 'Investopedia', the summit, according Director

BREAKING: FG Announces Capture Of Terrorist Leaders

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has announced the arrest of two wanted leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group.

The NSA made this disclosure at a security briefing held

APC Demands Cancellation Of Kano Bye-Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately cancel the bye-election for the Shanono/Bagwai State Constituency and the rerun election for Ghari Constituency in Kano State, alleging widespread violence and disruption.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary

Edo Bye-Elections: PDP Candidate Lament Presence Of Vigilantes, Thugs In PU

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Rev. Johnny Aikpitanyi has lamented the massive presence of vigilantes and thugs at his polling unit, unit 7, in Oghede, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He raised the concern while speaking with journalists in

Bye-Election; APGA, APC Trade Blames Over Alleged Violence, Vote Buying

Reports of alleged violence and vote buying are currently rocking the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North 1 State Constituency by-elections.

Meanwhile, voting started as early as 8.30 am in

FG Okays N16.7bn For Reconstruction Of Damaged Mokwa Bridge

The Federal Government has approved the immediate reconstruction of the damaged Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, which was destroyed by flood in May last year.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed

Edo Bye-Election: Deputy Gov Casts Vote In Ovia S’West LG, Praises Voter Turnout

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct and voter turnout in the ongoing bye-election for the Ovia Federal Constituency seat.

Idahosa, who voted at Unit 3, Old Education Board, Iguobazuwa

Kano Bye-Elections: Influx Of Armed Political Thugs Threatens Poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised serious concerns over the heavy presence of highly armed sponsored political thugs at Shanono/Bagwai and Tsanyawa/ Ghari Local Government Areas of the State.

Reports, has it that some residents of these areas

Bye-Election: Zamfara APC Alleges Thugs Thrashing Firearms At Electorate

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that political thugs with firearms are dispersing the electorate during Saturday’s bye-election.

A statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of thethe APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau