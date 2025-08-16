Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 16

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 16, 2025.

More Trouble For PDP As 2 National Conventions Loom

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be heading towards two parallel national conventions in Ibadan and Abuja as two opposing camps are jostling for the soul of the party, the Saturday Telegraph has gathered.

Those in the know told our correspondent that

Bribe For Bills: Reps Challenge Colleague To Name Culpable Lawmakers

The House of Representatives has challenged one of its members, Hon. Ibrahim Auyo (APC, Jigawa), to mention the names of lawmakers who receive money from people to sponsor bills, motions and petitions.

Consequently, the House is to refer the matter

Court Judgement’ll Not Affect Saturday’s Bye-Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, which compelled it to include candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Saturday’s legislative bye-elections, will not affect the elections.

The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun

FG Restates Commitment To Integration Of S’East Zone In RHI

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to integrating the South-East geo-political zone into the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHI).

Idris gave this assurance in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi

Bye-Elections: IGP Orders Tight Security, Movement Restriction

Ahead of the August 16, 2025 bye-elections in 13 states, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered comprehensive security measures to ensure a free, fair, and hitch-free electoral process.

The affected states include Anambra

APC Denies Canadian Court Terrorism Ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted viral media claims that a Canadian court declared the party a terrorist organization, describing the reports as “false, misleading, and mischievous.”

In a statement signed on Friday by the party's National

Wanted: Yoruba Group Urges Tinubu To Revisit Igboho’s Case

A group that believes in the emancipation of Yoruba land from oppression of foreigners, the “Yoruba Self-Determination Movement”, (YSDM), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to revisit the case against Mr Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, who was declared wanted by former President Muhammad Buhari.

The group made this appeal during a press conference

Okonjo-Iweala: You’re Celebrating Selective Optimism, Ignoring Real Message, ADC Tells FG

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the Federal Government is ignoring the real message in the recent comments made by the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on the state of the Nigerian economy, but instead choose to celebrate selective optimism.

ADC, in a statement issued on Friday, by the interim

Inflation Eased Down To 21.88% In July – NBS

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measuring inflation dropped further in July 2025, easing down to 21.88% relative to the June 2025 headline inflation rate

of 22.22%, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in its latest data.

The ease showed a decrease of 0.34% compared…Read more

APC, PDP Condemn Terrorist Allegations By Canadian Court

Following a recent judgment from the Federal Court in Canada, labelling the Nigerian political parties as terrorist organisations, the major political parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have both denounced the ruling.

The ruling has sparked outrage within Nigeria's two major political parties

Catholic Diocese Of Auchi Cries Out Over Kidnapped Seminarians

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State has made a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Tinubu, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and the country’s security agencies to intensify efforts towards securing the release of two seminarians who were abducted 35 days ago from the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area.

The two teenage seminarians were kidnapped on the

FCT Poll: Abure’s Court Order Suspicious – LP

The Labour Party said the so-called court order purportedly obtained by the Julius Abure group from the Nasarawa State High Court directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload their candidates’ names for the forthcoming Abuja FCT Council elections is suspicious.

Interim National Chairman of Labour Party

Obi Blames Nigeria’s Declining FDI On Poor Leadership

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s poor leadership and weak governance for Nigeria’s declining Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Speaking in a statement issued on his official X

Trade Talk: Okonjo-Iweala Holds Closed-Door Meeting With CBN Gov

Olayemi Cardoso, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, hosted the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement titled "Discussing Trade Matters," the apex

Tinubu Embarks On Japan, Brazil Trip To Strengthen Trade Ties

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja on Friday morning for a two-nation working visit to Japan and Brazil, with a brief stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In Japan, the President will participate in the Ninth Tokyo