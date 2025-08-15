Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 15, 2025.

Shettima Chairs UNICEF GenU 9JA Board Meeting, Accelerating Opportunities For Youths

Marking the International Youth Day 2025 under the theme “Youth Innovation for a Sustainable Future”, Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young people at the inaugural Generation Unlimited Nigeria (GenU 9JA) Board Meeting, chaired by the Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House in Abuja, yesterday.

The event, co-chaired by UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative…Read more

Five Parties Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Edo By-Election

Ahead of the August 16 by-election in Edo State, five out of the nine political parties contesting have committed to a peaceful process by signing a peace agreement on Thursday.

The parties include the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

Otu Signs N104bn Supplementary Budget Into Law

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has signed into law the State Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2025, injecting an additional ₦104 billion into the state’s budget and raising the total 2025 fiscal outlay from ₦538 billion to ₦642 billion.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the State…Read more

Bye-Election: Ogun People Will Vote APC Massively In Remo Constituency – APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has affirmed Ogun State as a strong base of the party, saying Ogun people will demonstrate this by voting massively for the party in Saturday’s by-election in the state.

He also described the Gateway International Airport…Read more

Economy On Positive Trajectories, Friendly Investment Environment Created – Edun

The economy has become resilient and attractive to investors following painstaking reforms, which have birthed an investment-friendly environment.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy…Read more

Insecurity: INEC Moves CVR Centres From Four Borno LGs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has moved Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centres from its offices in four Borno State Local Government Areas (LGA) to Maiduguri, the state capital, citing security and safety concerns.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abubakar Ahmad…Read more

PDP To Zoning C’ttee: Your Decisions’ll Shape Our Ability To Win 2027 Polls

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged its National Convention Zoning Committee (NCZC) to come up with an appropriate zoning formula that will be acceptable to members of the party.

PDP acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum…Read more

Oil Subsidy Removal Boosts Infrastructure Dev’t In Enugu – Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has credited the bold oil subsidy removal policy of President Bola Tinubu’s administration for enabling his government to finance major infrastructure projects across the state.

Speaking at the Government House, Enugu, during…Read more

CDS’ To Commanders: Sustain Tempo Until Terrorists, Bandits Wiped Out

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has ordered Force Commanders to sustain the tempo of ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across theatres, until terrorism, banditry and other potential threats to national security and public safety are eliminated.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. …Read more

Alaafin, Oba Owoade Visits Speaker, IGP In Abuja

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, has visited the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abass, and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in Abuja.

The monarch was accompanied by his wife…Read more

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Tinubu To Provide Social Safety Nets For Nigerians

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to put in place strong social safety nets to cushion the economic hardship faced by poor Nigerians as a result of ongoing reforms.

Okonjo-Iweala made the call on Thursday during a meeting…Read more

Airline Operators Lift Flight Ban On Emmanson

Airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have formally lifted the no-flight ban on Ms. Comfort Emmanson.

The operators in a statement issued on Thursday by its Spokesperson…Read more

Bye-Elections: Ensure Free, Fair Credible Polls, ADC Tells INEC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold the principles of impartiality and transparency in the bye-elections scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, across the country.

Senator David Mark, in a statement issued by his media aide…Read more

Obi Faults Tinubu’s 12-Day Trip To Japan, Brazil

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday criticised President Bola Tinubu over his planned 12-day trip to Japan and Brazil.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu is scheduled to depart Abuja on Thursday, August 14…Read more

FG Targets 60% Female Participation In New Nat’l Skills Programme

The Federal Government has announced a new national skills programme aimed at connecting 20 million young Nigerians to jobs, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities by 2030, with at least 60 per cent of beneficiaries expected to be women.

This came as Vice President Kashim Shettima assumed…Read more

Rivers: Ibas Appoints New Board Chairmen

Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), on Wednesday announced the appointment of new Chairmen and members for the eight state boards.

According to the Sole Administrator, the Rivers State University…Read more