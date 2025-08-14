Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Tinubu Appoints Odion, Rabiu, E/Commissioners Of FCCPC

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Louis Odion as Executive Commissioner, Operations, and Ummasalma Isiyaku Rabiu as Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the Senate…Read more

Nigeria Surpasses OPEC Quota Again

Nigeria’s crude oil production in July exceeded its quota by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of OPEC published on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive month that …Read more

Tinubu To Depart Abuja For Japan, Brazil On Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, August 14 embark on a two-nation trip to Japan and Brazil.

The President will stop over in Dubai…Read more

Why Obi Is Supporting ADC In Anambra Bye-Election – Media Office

The Media Office of Labour Party candidate in the,2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has given reason why the candidate is support African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in this Saturday’s legislative bye-election.

Obi, in a statement issued by his spokesperson…Read more

Power: FEC Approves ₦13bn, $34m For Transmission Project, Transformer Upgrade

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved ₦13 billion for right-of-way compensation under the Lagos Industrial Transmission Project, as well as $34 million for the procurement and installation of high-capacity transformers to upgrade Nigeria’s national electricity grid.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this…Read more

PDP Demands Absolute Loyalty From Wike, Ortom, Fayose, Others

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding absolute loyalty from members of the party, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Osun 2026: INEC Calls On Residents To Prevent Minor, Foreigners From CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun State, has called on residents to prevent underage children and foreigners from participating as the commission is set to commence the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state

Speaking on Wednesday at the expanded stakeholders...Read more

Coalition Peopled By Failed Politicians – Southwest APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southwest geo-political zone on Wednesday said the coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is populated by politicians who have failed Nigerians before.

Also, the Zonal Executive of the party promised to set up…Read more

FG Bans Creation Of New Universities For Seven Years

The Federal Government has announced a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across Nigeria.

The policy, aimed at addressing the proliferation of under-utilised…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima…Read more

Membership Drive: Aregbesola Urges Nigerians To Vote ADC In 2027

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday stormed the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State to launch the mass membership drive into the new coalition movement with a call on Nigerians to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

This is coming just as the former Minister of Interior…Read more

Oyo APC To Makinde: You Can’t Use Akinremi’s Name To Cover Up Trans Amusement Park Land Scam

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has condemned in strong terms the orchestrated commissioning of a Housing Estate project on Wednesday by Governor Seyi Makinde, saying the governor was only trying to use the name of late Hon. Olaide Akinremi to cover up the fraudulent conversion of the state-owned Trans Amusement Park in Ibadan into private housing estates.

Akinremi, until his passing in July last year…Read more

ADC Suspends State Chairman, Secretary In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has suspended the Chairman of the party, Engineer Sufiyanu Bala, his Deputy Junaidu Muhammed Mudi and the Secretary Hauwa’u Muhammed.

Addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi…Read more

Abiodun Appeals For Calm Ahead Of Remo Fed Constituency By-Election

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has warned that his administration would deal decisively with any individual or group who disrupts the forthcoming by-election in the Remo Federal Constituency scheduled for Saturday, August 16.

Governor Abiodun sounded this warning at the…Read more

Tambuwal’s Interrogation, Detention Attempt To Silence Opposition – ADC Dep Youth Leader

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chinonso Obasi, has said the recent interrogation and detention of the former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was an attempt to silence the voice of the opposition political parties in the country.

Obasi, who described the actions against Tambuwal …Read more