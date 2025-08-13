Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigerian News August 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

BREAKING: Dangote Reduces Ex-Depot Price By N30

Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Tuesday announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of fuel commonly referred to as petrol, by N30.00, from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025.

This was contained in a statement by Group Chief Branding

Tinubu Initiates First Nat’l Industrial Manpower Devt Policy

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced plans for Nigeria’s first-ever National Industrial Manpower Development Policy, saying the country’s greatest asset lies in its people rather than its natural resources.

He pointed to the urgent need to bridge

2027: I’ve Not Seen Anyone Better Than Tinubu In ADC – Wadada

Senator Aliyu Wadada has said he has not seen what anyone seeking to contest the 2027 Presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) would do better than the incumbent, President Bola Tinubu.

Wadada, a lawmaker representing Nasarawa West

Tinubu Appoints Board Members For NCC, USPF

President Bola Tinubu has constituted the boards of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), both agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga

Shettima Hails New NSITF As Faleye Insists Nigeria On Industrial Revolution

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has hailed the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), calling it the “New NSITF,” in an apparent approval of the effort of the Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye-led management efforts at repositioning the Fund to better serve Nigerian workers.

Shettima, who visited the exhibition stand of the NSITF

FG Moves To Make Baro Port Fully Operational

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the Federal Government is committed to making the Baro River Port in Niger State a vibrant inland gateway.

Oyetola disclosed this on Tuesday at a meeting with

Lagos Rolls Out Digital House Numbering System

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday unveiled the pilot phase of its innovative “Identifier” project, a comprehensive digital addressing system designed to streamline geographic house numbering and street naming across the State.

The project, which will kick off in Ikeja, the State capital

C’River: Shettima Inaugurates New Aircraft, ICT Hub

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has inaugurated two new aircraft for the Cross River State Government and an ICT hub/library designed to boost Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The event, held in Calabar, the state capital

ADC To EFCC: Allow APC Fight Its Political Battles

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of being used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to fight political opponents.

ADC, in a statement by interim National Publicity Secretary

2027: Why I Endorsed Tinubu For Second-Term – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has said that he resolved to endorse President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 Presidential election because of the economic reforms his administration has initiated and implemented in the country.

Soludo made this disclosure while fielding questions

APC Defectors Thank Tunji-Ojo, Aiyedatiwa, For Warm Reception

A political group, Sunshine Grassroots Network (SGN), has expressed its gratitude to key political leaders in Ondo State for the warm reception accorded to its members following their decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, in a statement signed by its Coordinator

Tinubu Appoints Obih, Akinfeleye Governing Council Of Varsities

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Chisom D. Obih to the Governing Council of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State.

President Tinubu's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Obih's appointment followed the death

Edun Lauds Lotus Capital’s Leadership

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has commended Lotus Capital’s leadership in promoting non-interest finance in Nigeria, emphasising that collaboration between the public and private sectors will be essential to mobilising sustainable, long-term capital for national development.

The Minister gave the commendation yesterday

Atiku Reacts To Tambuwal’s Arrest By EFCC

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President, has reacted to the detention of former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking in a statement issued via his verified X handle on Tuesday

Anambra APC Petitions Tinubu, IGP Over Soludo Alleged Plot To Rig Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has petitioned President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Inspector General of Police and other security organisations over what it described as Governor Charles Soludo’s lack of unsportsmanship and uncomplimentary remarks against other candidates, which is against the rules of engagement.

The party also accused Soludo of using the instruments